Colorado Buffaloes Defensive X-Factor Uncovered Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated Georgia Tech 14-13 on Thursday, Sept. 3, of week 1 of the 2026 college football season, and the exciting win may have covered up a key lesson learned by the Colorado defense.

Randon Fontenette Highlights Turning Heads

While the performance of defensive back Boo Carter, who made the game-clinching field goal block, and the Buffaloes' rush defense as a whole has earned its praise, Colorado safety Randon Fontenette revealed himself as one of the most important defenders on the Buffs roster.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consistenly filling in lanes in the run game while also displaying the ability to cover across the secondary, Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve has a versatile chess piece in Fontenette that can help the Buffaloes continue to turn around the defense's performance.

Fontenette finished the game as Colorado's leading tackler, logging eight total tackles and three solo ones as well as one tackle for loss. Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. shined as well with three sacks, but the importance of Fontenette in the backend of Colorado's defense cannot be understated.

He was not one of the high-profile transfers brought in by the Buffaloes, but Fontenette is already having an impact. His abilities are not limited to pass coverage as his willingness to tackle while defending the run stood out the most against Georgia Tech.

Marve and the Buffs coaching staff have options at the safety position, including team leader Ben Finneseth, but the combination of Fontenette and Mitchell locking down the back of the defense seems to be the best combination for Colorado.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Looking for Defensive Turnaround

In 2025, Colorado pass defense ranked No. 41 out of 136 teams, allowing an average of 203.2 passing yards per game. The rush defense was worse, ranking No. 135 out of 136 after allowing an average of 222.5 yards per game.

The roster and the coaching staff looks different in 2026, and through one game, Colorado has already seen the results of such changes. Fontenette headlines a secondary that consists of fellow transfers like safety Naeten Mitchell as well as Carter and Cree Thomas at cornerback.

The Buffaloes' defensive line stole the show against Georgia Tech, completely suffocating the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack and holding them to 51 rushing yards as a team. Star Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes carried the ball 19 times for 64 yards, an average of 3.4 yards per carry.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets were forced to rely on the pass with quarterback Alberto Mendoza, who finished with 237 passing yards while completing 70 percent of his pass attempts. Still, the Buffs defensive backs did more than enough to keep Colorado's offense in the game as the Georgia Tech offense never even found the end zone.

The Yellow Jackets' only touchdown of the night came on a kickoff return by receiver Rahkeem Smith, but other than that, Georgia Tech relied on field goals to score points.

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