Why Colorado Defender Lamont Lester Jr. Was the Buffaloes' MVP Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes unleashed a new, relentless defense spearheaded by edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. Georgia Tech watched the 6-2, 230-pounder destroy the pocket for three sacks in the 14-13 upset win on Sept. 3 in the 2026 opener for both teams.

Lester and Colorado put together an impressive performance with new defensive coordinator Chris Marve calling the plays. Plus the former Virginia Tech assistant also turned loose this revamped pass rush against a team that prefers to pound the football through the running game.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-2, 230-pound transfer from Monmouth did more than pile a trio of sacks. He forced the run-oriented Yellow Jackets into a low mark not seen in four years. Defensive back Boo Carter made his presence felt with a fumble recovery and a blocked kick that sealed the Buffs' victory, but Lester's production throughout the night stymied the Georgia Tech offense.

Impact of Lamont Lester Jr. Shown With This Stat

Lester's cat-quick snap explosion stressed out Yellow Jackets tackles throughout the evening. And bottled the ACC's power's vaunted ground attack in the process with this statline.

Georgia Tech settled for just 51 yards on the ground, now the lowest mark for the Yellow Jackets since 2022.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester hit a new career-high mark too on the evening, as his three sacks represents a new career-high. He arrived to Boulder with 9.5 career sacks in tow via the FCS university.

So coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff end up finding a rare gem from the College Football Transfer Portal. Lester's speed proved to be too much for Georgia Tech head coach and ex-offensive lineman Brent Key and his blocking scheme. Lester defeated the blocks off more than footspeed, though.

How Lamont Lester Jr. Ran Through Georgia Tech

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester and the Buffaloes defense disrupted the debut of Alberto Mendoza too at quarterback, whose brother Fernando claimed the Heisman Trophy following a majestic 2025 campaign out of the Indiana quarterback.

Mendoza managed to push the ball down the field with his eyes and arm. But Lester's motor created discomfort. Lester also showed his hand technique discipline too, including executing this euro-swipe move to cut inside and sack Mendoza.

Lamont Lester Jr. has been unblockable tonight for Colorado. Nasty Euro-swipe to win inside here.



He was Top 10 in the FCS in pressures last season at Monmouth (50). pic.twitter.com/gnLBPp3ejz — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 4, 2026

Lester swiped the hands too to avoid contact at his chest, then dipped his shoulder to slip past the blindside block and force Georgia Tech to go backward toward the end of the second quarter.

Look at Lamont Lester crashing the edge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AIgz8YIhK5 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 4, 2026

That defensive sequence forced Georgia Tech out of field goal range too to help close the first half. But even better for Sanders, Marve and Colorado? Lester put together his biggest plays during third down scenarios, proving he's built to raise his game another level with the game on the line.

Lamont Lester Fired Off Dominating Warning Before Game

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players react after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester took the big leap of faith in jumping from the FCS to the Big 12. Not many talents can successfully complete that jump.

Lester, however, fired off a preseason warning during an appearance with the Unscripted 2.0 podcast back in March 2025.

"My personal goal for this year is just to really go out and dominate and be the best version of myself I can be on and off the field,” Lester said in the interview

This Labor Day weekend performance becomes a great start for the newcomer who dominated in his debut. And pulled it off on a night quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and cornerback Boo Carter's field goal block sealed the victory.

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