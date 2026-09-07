Colorado Red Zone Report: Why Drives Hit and How Buffaloes Adjust in Week 2

Breaking into the red zone never became an issue for the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech.

Completing all of their drives, though, ended up fielding mixed results.

Here's a deeper dive in looking closely at the inside-the-20 production from the Buffaloes' 14-13 road win.

What Worked for Colorado Inside the 20

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) makes a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sept. 3 contest ahead of Labor Day weekend became the Colorado debut of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

The former Sacramento State head coach brought an offense that operates more as an RPO (Run Pass Option) system featuring vertical shots down the field. Except the "Go-Go" gets set up via a physical, downhill running approach.

The latter element Marion trusted heavily once CU entered the red zone. Colorado ran the ball six times during its third drive (which took eight plays). But running back DeKalon Taylor got stopped short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal inside the three.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans moaned and criticized the call at that moment. However, Colorado's air attack with quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis wasn't working efficiently at the time. Plus again, the ground game was coming alive and Marion, plus Sanders, saw how it was rising as a strength.

So Colorado relied on handoffs and violence up front to get back inside the Yellow Jacket's 20 on the subsequent offensive drive. Lewis's arm wasn't needed in that sequence, as running back Micah Welch pounded the ball inside for Colorado's first touchdown.

In total, here's Colorado's play section from the red zone: Eight total runs, one pass. Yet tight end Charlie Williams' epic 20-yard touchdown catch represents the latter play.

Colorado's Strength Showed Against Georgia Tech

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado relied on a pair of second-year performers at the college level to man guard, plus trusted Georgia transfer Bo Hughley on the blindside.

But left guard Chauncey Gooden rose as the toast of the trenches. He obliterated his blocking assignments when the Buffaloes turned to the run, with this example against former Buffaloes nose tackle Tawfiq Thomas below during a non-red zone sequence:

Watch LG Chauncey Gooden (51) completely displace the nose tackle and then get up to the second level 😮‍💨 https://t.co/vtWCIUSSZt pic.twitter.com/fPkguvZwvm — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) September 6, 2026

Gooden attacked the hip then worked to the second level, showcasing some needed fundamentally sound blocking here. But then left tackle Hughley showed his own textbook blocking inside the 20. Hughley, who's now 4-0 all-time against Georgia Tech, turns his hips inside to seal off the edge rusher on Welch's lone touchdown score. Yet this block became enough for Welch to only worry about the second level of the defense to stop him, and wins here.

Colorado gets the first score in Atlanta with a rush from Micah Welch!#CFB pic.twitter.com/RKcyN6kAAK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2026

In total, Colorado took four trips inside the red zone. And came away with one missed field goal (blocked) but scored two touchdowns.

Colorado can Produce Higher Red Zone Production in Week 2

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion and the offense will find lots of weak spots inside the 20 for Colorado's home opener against Weber State.

The Wildcats have allowed nine red zone trips so far this season; allowing eight drives to become complete including surrendering seven touchdowns. Ironically, Weber State's last foe Southern Utah ran some "Go-Go" looks inside the 20 and came away with points.

Marion likely will continue to lean into the front five and deep backfield to test the Wildcats. Yet don't be shocked if Colorado becomes more assertive with the aerial attack in this one. The Buffaloes already enter as a 34.5-point favorite to win this one.

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