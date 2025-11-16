Electric Big 12 Power Rankings Have Three Potential Playoff Teams
When one gap closes, another widens.
The Big 12 season is nearing a conclusion, and three teams are separating themselves from the pack. While the Colorado Buffaloes now only play for pride, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, BYU Cougars and Utah Utes all have College Football Playoff spots on the line.
As the conference searches for three playoff teams for the first time in history, who rose and fell in our Big 12 power rankings?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-9 (0-7 Big 12)
Progress! The Cowboys' defense put on an impressive showing against Kansas State, keeping them within a point until the fourth quarter. It wasn't enough, but Oklahoma State can be proud of a one-score loss.
15. UCF Knights
Record: 4-6 (1-6 Big 12)
What started as a possible Big 12 sleeper season has been put to bed in a hurry for UCF. Texas Tech cracked any remaining armor the Knights had left in a 48-9 bloodbath.
14. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 3-7 (1-6 Big 12)
Colorado's lone hope is that its second bye can have the opposite effect of the first. Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs look to stop a three-game skid against Arizona State in Boulder this Saturday.
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 4-7 (2-6 Big 12)
The Mountaineers rallied late to nearly stun ASU in Tempe but ultimately failed their upset after a late field goal. But positively, this version of WVU is much different from the start of Big 12 play.
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 5-5 (3-4 Big 12)
We're not in Kansas anymore. The Jayhawks are in a precarious place with two games left, hoping to secure bowl eligibility in Ames against either Iowa State or Utah.
11. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 5-5 (4-3 Big 12)
"A win is a win" could be heard from every household in Manhattan after K-State's survival in Stillwater. The Wildcats struggled to beat lowly Oklahoma State but took a necessary step forward to pacify their season with a bowl game.
MORE: Deion Sanders Confronts Colorado Team With Mix Of Honesty and Urgency
MORE: The Rough Truth About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL Starts
MORE: Colorado Teammates Share Honest Thoughts On Freshman Julian Lewis' First Start
10. Baylor Bears
Record: 5-5 (3-4 Big 12)
Baylor couldn't stop a snail in a pivotal moment of its season, falling to Utah at home. Coach Dave Aranda's talented defense has surrendered an average of 34.7 points to FBS opponents this season.
9. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 6-4 (3-4 Big 12)
That's probably what would happen if a Cougar met a Horned Frog. TCU was blasted in Provo, taking a second straight loss for the first time in 2025.
8. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 6-4 (3-4 Big 12)
Iowa State had a bye to gear up for two winnable games that close its season. Kansas comes first this Saturday, then Oklahoma State on the road.
7. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 7-3 (5-2 Big 12)
It was fun while it lasted. Cincinnati's unlikely bid at a Big 12 Championship fell by the wayside Saturday with a back-breaking home loss to Arizona.
6. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)
How 'bout them Cats? Arizona tallied the conference's largest upset of the week on the road over No. 25 Cincinnati. Quarterback Noah Fifita became the program's all-time leading passer to stamp a true turnaround year for coach Brent Brennan.
5. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 7-3 (5-2 Big 12)
The Sun Devils put on a flummoxing performance at home against WVU. Veteran quarterback Jeff Sims needed to complete three touchdown passes for the first time in over four years for ASU to prevail over the Mountaineers.
4. Houston Cougars
Record: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
Houston had a bye but moves up a spot after ASU's spotty Saturday. The Cougs certainly know that feeling and now aim to keep conference title hopes afloat against TCU.
3. Utah Utes
Record: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
Utah took care of Baylor on the road, but still needs help for a Big 12 title shot. It's still been a great season for coach Kyle Whittingham's Utes, and a College Football Playoff very much hangs in the balance.
2. BYU Cougars
Record: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
The Cougs thrashed TCU at home late Saturday night, likely letting frustrations out after their tough loss to Texas Tech. They remain in pole position for another crack at the Red Raiders in the Big 12 Championship.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech secured its first 10-win season since Barack Obama was first elected president and just its second since Jimmy Carter did the same. It's not an election year, but the No. 6 Red Raiders' polling bodes well for their first-ever CFP.