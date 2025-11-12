Colorado Teammates Share Honest Thoughts On Freshman Julian Lewis' First Start
BOULDER — Although the Colorado Buffaloes are now riding a three-game losing streak, many in Boulder are still buzzing about quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' starting debut against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. The true freshman threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while showing enough poise in the pocket to inspire hope.
Wide receiver Omarion Miller was Lewis' favorite target in Morgantown, finishing the 29-22 loss with a season-high 131 receiving yards and one touchdown. With the Buffs now navigating their second bye week, Miller was asked about Lewis' impressive first start.
"It was good to see JuJu excel at a high level offensively the whole game," Miller said. "I feel like that was good for him. After not playing really the whole season to come out and play like that, I was just happy for him."
Omarion Miller's Chemistry With Julian Lewis
Miller, a junior, also opened up about his relationship with Lewis, who arrived on campus last December. The two have been together for less than one year, but they've developed a strong chemistry that should pay dividends next season.
"Me and Ju, we play a lot," Miller said. "We play around a lot, we're always talking a lot. Even when it was Kaidon's (Salter) turn, I'd come to the sideline and he would tell me what he's seeing and what's going on. I'd say we got a good relationship, and it's coming along really well."
Chemistry is, of course, critical to develop between quarterbacks and wide receivers, and Colorado's emerging offensive duo will benefit from getting more game reps together against the Arizona State Sun Devils and Kansas State Wildcats later this month.
Leadership In The Huddle
Leading is another important trait for a starting quarterback, and Miller believes the freshman Lewis hasn't shied away from his required responsibilities.
"It's been good seeing a young guy trying to take charge," Miller said. "Being a freshman coming in and trying to take charge of this whole offense, I feel like he's doing a good job, and he's getting better day by day. "
Offensive lineman Yahya Attia, who also received his first career start against West Virginia, added that Lewis' lack of experience hasn't led to a lack of respect in the huddle. Whether it's Lewis, Salter or Ryan Staub yelling orders, Attia believes the Buffs' offense is willing to listen.
"I don't think there's a difference," Attia said. "He's still got control. We really don't care. His first start, his 10th start, the second he's in the huddle and he talks, we're gonna listen to him and just play."
Likely energized from Lewis' strong starting debut and another bye week, Colorado will host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22 at Folsom Field. Kickoff and television information will be announced Sunday.