Final Big 12 Power Rankings Before Conference Play
It tickles you — the aroma of gridiron grass morphs into steel rims, rubber balls and freshly polished hardwood. It's cold, but when the first dunk slams, Big 12 basketball nourishes your soul.
One of the nation's deepest collections of talent kicks off conference play this Friday. Who rose and fell in our final power rankings before Big 12 hoops return?
16. Utah Utes
Record: 8-4
Utah hosts No. 1-ranked Arizona to kick off its conference slate on Saturday. The Utes are rebuilding but have had some success in the past week, scoring 101 in a win over Eastern Washington.
15. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 9-4
ASU suffered a tough home loss to Oregon State on Dec. 29 after starting the season relatively stable.
14. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 10-3
If the Sun Devils' recent stretch was tough, then Colorado's is microwaved steak. Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs carry a two-game losing streak into Big 12 ball and have dipped to No. 84 in KenPom, falling to Northern Colorado on Sunday for the first time in 89 years.
13. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 7-5
Cincinnati has the Big 12's worst record, but has hung around with a tough schedule. The Bearcats fell short of a high-powered ACC side in Clemson on Dec. 21.
12. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 9-4
Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff continues to impress at 17.5 points per game, but West Virginia remains mostly unproven. The Mountaineers will play the Big 12's first scheduled clash against No. 3 Iowa State on Friday.
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 11-1
OSU has had a strong non-conference run but has mostly beaten up on lesser opponents. Its Big 12 slate opens against Texas Tech on Saturday.
MORE: Colorado Targets Rising Athletic Director As Deion Sanders Hits Pivotal Moment
MORE: Colorado Linked to Transfer Portal Running Back From Unexpected Place
MORE: How Colorado Is Impacted By Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham's Departure For Michigan
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 9-4
KSU is in for an interesting season with bucket-getting guard PJ Haggerty at the forefront. If he continues his 22.9 scoring average, the Wildcats could pop their likely bubble.
9. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 9-3
TCU can still say it beat Florida, despite the Gators' ranked status being on the ropes. Forward David Punch is looking to make a sophomore surge, as he's averaging 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.
8. UCF Knights
Record: 11-1
UCF just keeps winning and picked up a solid victory over Florida Atlantic last Tuesday.
7. Baylor Bears
Record: 9-2
Baylor's offense appears high-octane, led by guard Cameron Carr. The Tennessee transfer is averaging 21.7 points alongside Tounde Yessoufou (18.5) in the backcourt.
6. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 10-3
No. 17-ranked KU's status rides highly on guard Darryn Peterson, who shot to the top of NBA mock drafts before missing significant time due to injury. It's hard to project them as a Final Four team without his services.
5. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 10-3
The Red Raiders have mostly rolled through a tough non-conference slate and beat Duke at Cameron Indoor on Dec. 20. Forward JT Toppin and guard Christian Anderson could both enter the Big 12 Player of the Year conversation if their runs continue.
4. BYU Cougars
Record: 12-1
BYU caught a break and has dominated the latter half of its non-conference foes. The Cougars sit at No. 10 in the latest AP poll, led by forward AJ Dybantsa's 23.1 points per game, the shooting of Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III, along with center Keba Keita's interior presence.
3. Houston Cougars
Record: 11-1
Houston picked up its most impressive win of the season on Dec. 20, beating Arkansas. The No. 8-ranked Coogs open Big 12 play on Saturday at Cincinnati.
2. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 12-0
Iowa State remains unbeaten and should roll through its early stretch of conference play. Ranked No. 3, the Cyclones are experienced and looking to get over the top.
1. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 12-0
The Big 12's other unbeaten, Arizona, stands atop our power rankings and will until further notice. Oddly, the No. 1-ranked Wildcats won't face Iowa State until Mar. 2.
Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.