Final Big 12 Power Rankings Before Conference Play

It tickles you — the aroma of gridiron grass morphs into steel rims, rubber balls and freshly polished hardwood. It's cold, but when the first dunk slams, Big 12 basketball nourishes your soul.

One of the nation's deepest collections of talent kicks off conference play this Friday. Who rose and fell in our final power rankings before Big 12 hoops return?

16. Utah Utes

Dec 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) prepares to shoot a three-point basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 8-4

Utah hosts No. 1-ranked Arizona to kick off its conference slate on Saturday. The Utes are rebuilding but have had some success in the past week, scoring 101 in a win over Eastern Washington.

15. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 9-4

ASU suffered a tough home loss to Oregon State on Dec. 29 after starting the season relatively stable.

14. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 10-3

If the Sun Devils' recent stretch was tough, then Colorado's is microwaved steak. Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs carry a two-game losing streak into Big 12 ball and have dipped to No. 84 in KenPom, falling to Northern Colorado on Sunday for the first time in 89 years.

13. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) celebrates Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Clemson Tigers won 68-65. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 7-5

Cincinnati has the Big 12's worst record, but has hung around with a tough schedule. The Bearcats fell short of a high-powered ACC side in Clemson on Dec. 21.

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 9-4

Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff continues to impress at 17.5 points per game, but West Virginia remains mostly unproven. The Mountaineers will play the Big 12's first scheduled clash against No. 3 Iowa State on Friday.

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 11-1

OSU has had a strong non-conference run but has mostly beaten up on lesser opponents. Its Big 12 slate opens against Texas Tech on Saturday.

10. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 9-4

KSU is in for an interesting season with bucket-getting guard PJ Haggerty at the forefront. If he continues his 22.9 scoring average, the Wildcats could pop their likely bubble.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 28, 2025; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Record: 9-3

TCU can still say it beat Florida, despite the Gators' ranked status being on the ropes. Forward David Punch is looking to make a sophomore surge, as he's averaging 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.

8. UCF Knights

Record: 11-1

UCF just keeps winning and picked up a solid victory over Florida Atlantic last Tuesday.

7. Baylor Bears

Record: 9-2

Baylor's offense appears high-octane, led by guard Cameron Carr. The Tennessee transfer is averaging 21.7 points alongside Tounde Yessoufou (18.5) in the backcourt.

6. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 10-3

No. 17-ranked KU's status rides highly on guard Darryn Peterson, who shot to the top of NBA mock drafts before missing significant time due to injury. It's hard to project them as a Final Four team without his services.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's JT Toppin looks to score against Winthrop during a non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 10-3

The Red Raiders have mostly rolled through a tough non-conference slate and beat Duke at Cameron Indoor on Dec. 20. Forward JT Toppin and guard Christian Anderson could both enter the Big 12 Player of the Year conversation if their runs continue.

4. BYU Cougars

Record: 12-1

BYU caught a break and has dominated the latter half of its non-conference foes. The Cougars sit at No. 10 in the latest AP poll, led by forward AJ Dybantsa's 23.1 points per game, the shooting of Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III, along with center Keba Keita's interior presence.

3. Houston Cougars

Dec 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Record: 11-1

Houston picked up its most impressive win of the season on Dec. 20, beating Arkansas. The No. 8-ranked Coogs open Big 12 play on Saturday at Cincinnati.

2. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 12-0

Iowa State remains unbeaten and should roll through its early stretch of conference play. Ranked No. 3, the Cyclones are experienced and looking to get over the top.

1. Arizona Wildcats

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) yells and dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record: 12-0

The Big 12's other unbeaten, Arizona, stands atop our power rankings and will until further notice. Oddly, the No. 1-ranked Wildcats won't face Iowa State until Mar. 2.