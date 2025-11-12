Buffs Beat

The Rough Truth About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL Starts

The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled under Deion Sanders this season, ending their bowl hopes. Meanwhile, former stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders face rookie challenges in the NFL, showing just how rocky the path from Boulder to the pros can be.

Thomas Gorski

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are officially out of bowl contention, closing the book on what’s been a challenging season for Deion Sanders and his team. Not only have the Buffaloes struggled in the win column, but two of their biggest stars from a year ago are also facing adversity at the next level.

Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders entered the NFL Draft as two of college football’s brightest stars. Yet, their rookie seasons have been anything but smooth. 

On Tuesday, it was announced that Hunter will miss the remainder of his rookie year after undergoing LCL surgery for a non-contact knee injury suffered in practice. Meanwhile, Shedeur remains buried on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart, still waiting for his opportunity to prove himself.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

For Deion Sanders and his two former stars, things haven’t gone their way lately. But if there’s one thing Sanders knows, it’s how to handle tough breaks. 

Hunter and Shedeur are both working through their own challenges right now, but neither one is the type to back down. They’ve got the talent and the mindset to bounce back, and this rough stretch might just make them better in the long run.

What Hunter And Sanders’ Slow NFL Starts Mean For Deion Sanders And The Buffaloes

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been an easy year if you’re a fan of Colorado football, and Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have had their own share of struggles. 

Hunter hasn’t been able to get going as the Jaguars have played him in less than half of the snaps on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, Shedeur started the season as the Browns’ emergency third-string quarterback and is now set to back up Dillon Gabriel, with little chance of seeing the field this year.

All of this matters for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes because so much of the program’s identity is tied to star power. 

Hunter and Shedeur were supposed to be the blueprint for what “Coach Prime” could build — players who shined in Boulder and then carried that success to the NFL. Their early struggles make it tougher for Sanders to sell that vision to recruits and fans who saw Colorado as a launchpad for the next generation of stars.

For Sanders, it’s a reminder that even the most prominent names hit bumps in the road. The real test now is whether Colorado’s culture and coaching can turn setbacks into growth — for the players on the roster and those still to come.

Is It Too Late For Shedeur Sanders To Make an Impact This Season?

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It doesn’t look like Sanders will see much action this year, especially with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reaffirming Dillon Gabriel as the team’s starter despite recent struggles. He has held the job since the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL can change quickly — if Gabriel continues to struggle, Sanders could get his chance. 

His best shot would be in the later part of the season, ideally the final four weeks, assuming they’re eliminated from playoff contention. Fans already love Sanders, and many believe he should have gone earlier than the fifth round. 

With his talent and confidence, it’s likely only a matter of time before he makes an impact. If the Browns fall out of contention, he might even start the final few games. 

Still, even if he sees the field this season, Cleveland’s long-term plans could be pointing elsewhere — a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft could lead the team to hit the reset button once again.

Even with a slow start, Shedeur has the tools and mindset to turn this season into a learning opportunity. For Colorado and Coach Prime, his eventual success would be another reminder that talent developed in Boulder can thrive — even if the path isn’t always smooth.

