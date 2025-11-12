Deion Sanders Confronts Colorado Team With Mix Of Honesty and Urgency
It’s been a long, turbulent season in Boulder. The Colorado Buffaloes sit at 3–7 overall, with bowl hopes gone and public criticism louder than ever. But inside the Buffs team meeting room this week, Deion Sanders made it clear that his message to the team goes beyond wins and losses — it’s about focus, maturity, and blocking out distractions.
“Calm the Noise”
In a video shared on social media, Sanders addressed his players with a mix of honesty and urgency.
“Us guys that came from Florida, we like loud music,” Sanders said. “We had 15’s, we had 20’s in the car, right. We like to bump. As we got older, the noise goes way down. It starts to be noise now. It’s not music, it’s not sound, it’s not bumping — it’s noise. I know you’re at a young stage in your life, but you gotta calm the noise down, until it becomes music.”
It was a challenge as much as it was advice — a call for his team to stay grounded, stay focused, and not let outside chatter dictate their confidence or culture. For a group that’s spent another season in the national spotlight, it’s a timely reminder that real growth happens when the noise fades and the work takes over.
Facing Adversity Head-On
The “noise” Sanders referenced isn’t just metaphorical. As the losses have piled up, Colorado has faced growing scrutiny from fans and media alike, with critics questioning everything from the Buffs’ play-calling to Sanders’ roster decisions.
Still, Sanders has been transparent about the process. In a recent conversation with fellow NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, he admitted that the program has missed on some personnel decisions — but also took full accountability for the team’s struggles.
“...We missed on several players,” Sanders said. “Everybody wants somebody to blame, so you gotta say, ‘Hey man, it’s me.’ So we're going to take it, and I'm going to take that responsibility. I gotta do better. I got to do better in making sure these kids are prepared for each game, each play, each moment — and it’s not too big for them.”
Sanders's willingness to publicly shoulder responsibility rather than deflect blame speaks volumes about his commitment to building a lasting foundation rather than chasing quick success.
In a sport often driven by chasing quick turnarounds and unrealistic expectations, Sanders’ message carries weight. While the wins may not have come this season, by instilling discipline, patience, and purpose in a young roster, Sanders is laying the groundwork for sustained success in Boulder. The kind that lasts beyond a single season’s record.
Signs of Growth Amid the Struggle
While their record doesn’t show it, Sanders’ message is still resonating with his team. Last weekend’s 29–22 loss to West Virginia revealed flashes of promise — particularly in freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis. In his first career college start, Lewis threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns without both CU's starting tackles, including All-American Jordan Seaton. Still, his calm, composed performance reflected exactly what Sanders was preaching: tune out the noise and trust the work.
But Lewis isn’t the only bright spot on the Colorado roster. Players like Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson, Yahya Attia, and Brandon Davis Swain continue to show that the Buffs’ future is being shaped by athletes who believe in the process.
For Sanders and the Buffaloes, “calming the noise” has become more than a catchy phrase — it’s a mindset. The headlines, the critics, and even the early hype are all part of the background. What matters now is how the program responds, grows, and matures when the cameras are off.
If the Buffs can channel that message into their final two games — and into an offseason built on reflection and development — then what Sanders is building in Boulder might start to sound less like noise and more like music again.