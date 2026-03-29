Biggest Breakout Candidates For Colorado Buffaloes

One of the Colorado Buffaloes' most clear qualities early in their spring season is hunger.

At the top, coach Deion Sanders wants to forget his worst season since arriving in Boulder. He redid his roster and staff of assistants from the bottom up this offseason, largely through the transfer portal.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While he landed a litany of prior contributors to respectable programs, some join the Buffaloes with few feathers in their caps. Several more stuck around in hopes of expanded roles in 2026.

Those returners are few and far between, but the Buffs retained enough talent to help the newbies adjust. "Coach Prime" brought in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who built a formidable offense around redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.

Once one of the hottest recruiting hubs in the sport, Colorado was a hard sell after going 3-9. But for those who chose it, a sense of emergence that permeated the Flatirons was a major reason why.

So, who'll take the biggest steps forward?

Richard Young, Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

It's always hard to live a lifelong dream, only to barely be part of it upon arrival. That happened to Young, who played three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide but only managed 61 touches.

The 5-11, 212-pound redshirt junior is chiseled from stone and has a handful of eye-catching highlights, but Sanders doesn't want another year of athletes built like Tarzan who play like Jane. He'll have to adjust to Marion's lauded "Go-Go" offense, which prioritizes physicality but at a brisk pace.

With the right conditioning, Young could reach Marion's tempo and fit in a running back room that lacks a lead horse. Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and others should force opponents' respect on the ground, but Young has the traits and locker-room experience to stoke fear.

Quentin Gibson, Wide Receiver

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As dynamic as he was as a kickoff returner last season, Gibson was never a consistent threat for Colorado's offense. The freshman's slight frame but blistering speed wasn't utilized well in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system, but Marion's uptempo mindset could change his world.

Gibson made just 15 catches for 71 yards in 2025, but now, he'll have a scheme that allows players like him to thrive. As a smaller wide receiver himself in college, Marion knows how to get them in positions to succeed.

He'll line up alongside a bevy of mouths to feed, such as wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr., Danny Scudero, Kam Perry and Joseph Williams, but Gibson has a history of dominance as well. At the high school level in Texas, he was the MaxPreps Player of the Year in 2025.

Cree Thomas, Cornerback

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas hasn't wasted any time making his presence felt in Boulder. He's made play after play in spring ball, picking off passes that have turned Colorado fans' heads.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruit didn't play much as a freshman last season, but he was a coveted prep prospect. He's already earning admiration from his position coaches and peers.

And with the Buffs looking at cornerback as a lackluster position in terms of certain talent, a starting spot for Thomas isn't out of the equation. He'll have an opportunity to break through in an area of concern for Colorado's success.