Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Honors Past, Highlights Future At Spring Game
BOULDER – While enshrining pillars of history, the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 Black and Gold spring scrimmage offered a glimpse into how coach Deion Sanders can write more of it.
Colorado's intense quarterback battle was on full display on Saturday. Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and highly-touted recruit Julian Lewis each stated their case to take the reins from Shedeur Sanders for next season.
"They've got a ways to go," coach Sanders said of the signal callers. "You guys are so used to (Shedeur) that you've got to understand that these guys are different. . . We gotta make sure we maximize their potential."
Lewis looked significantly rushed during the early scrimmage, completing just a few passes and taking a rush credited as a sack by defensive end Arden Walker. Running backs Dallan Hayden and Brandon Hood joined him in the backfield and galloped to a pair of explosive runs.
Predictably, Salter's experience translated to more polish of the two quarterback candidates. He took what was given to him underneath and found tight end Zach Atkins for a solid 22-yard gain during his first drive.
Wide receiver Joseph Williams was a favorite target of Salter's in one-on-one scenarios and down the sidelines, with several near-acrobatic catches.
The front seven looked hungry to replicate its prowess from 2024. TCU Horned Frogs transfer linebacker Kylan Salter has been a standout this spring and capitalized in the game setting with an early tackle for loss.
The secondary looked strong with several standout underclassmen. Former USF Bulls safety Tawfiq Byard flew in and nearly brought back a pick-six after batting down a Lewis pass. Freshman defensive back TJ Branch Jr. broke up a pass and made a diving interception during the scrimmage's latter moments.
Kansas Jayhawks transfer punter Damon Greaves was a standout on special teams, ladling a coffin corner punt out of bounds inside the five-yard line. Former Louisiana Tech Bulldog kicker Buck Buchanan overcame two misses from 50 yards to blast a 60-yard field goal far through the uprights.
While there were no touchdowns during the initial 45-minute scrimmage, units broke into 7-on-7 play and found paydirt. Lewis and quarterback Ryan Staub connected with Williams for scores. Back in the scrimmage, Lewis zipped a pass to wide receiver Kam Mikell, who sped away for a touchdown.
Before kickoff, Sanders and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter became the fifth and sixth players in Colorado history to have their jerseys retired after two years of invaluable contributions to the program.
Hunter had one of the most decorated individual campaigns in college football history with unprecedented play on offense and defense. Sanders was a driving force behind Colorado's steps forward over the past two seasons and is a projected first-round NFL draft pick.
Colorado also announced that a statue of late coach Bill McCartney would be built outside Folsom Field. McCartney led the Buffaloes to their lone national championship in 1990. The statue is expected to reach completion in the fall.
An announced attendance of 20,430 hopeful for a season of continued success saw inklings of promise, but a team aiming to replace immeasurable talent will have its understandable road bumps on the path to the fall.