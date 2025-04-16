Colorado Buffaloes' Chidozie Nwankwo Clears Up Transfer Portal Confusion
In response to an inaccurate report, former Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo confirmed that he isn't entering the transfer portal and remains focused on the upcoming NFL Draft.
Mike Farrell Sports reported Wednesday that Nwankwo re-entered the portal as a graduate transfer despite declaring for the draft earlier this year. The confusion likely stemmed from Nwankwo's younger brother, Colorado walk-on defensive lineman Chijioke Nwankwo, instead entering the portal.
The elder Nwankwo took to X on Wednesday to confirm he's "no longer a college athlete."
During his lone season with the Buffs, Nwankwo started in 10 games and recorded 31 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention player and was a Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honorable mention.
Nwankwo spent his first four college seasons at Houston, starting in 33 games.
After declaring for the NFL Draft in early January, Nwankwo took part in the Hula Bowl, the Big 12 pro day and Colorado's pro day on April 4. The 5-foot-11, 290-pound senior impressed many at CU's pro day when he recorded 30 bench press reps. He also ran a 5.59-second 40-yard dash and measured a 28-inch vertical.
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Transfer Portal Standout From Missouri Tigers
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Concrete Answer On Nico Iamaleava, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
Although Nwankwo's lack of size likely hurts his draft stock, his strong season at Colorado and well-documented strength may entice NFL teams on the undrafted free-agent market. Nwankwo even owns an endorsement from Colorado assistant coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.
"Chidozie in the middle? If you find a better nose tackle in America, let me see him," Sapp said in March.
As for the younger Nwankwo, Chijioke didn't see any game action as a true freshman this past season and ultimately took a redshirt. With four years of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-2, 260-pound walk-on is likely looking for increased playing time at a lower-level college football program.
Chijioke thanked coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado staff while formally announcing his decision to enter the portal on Wednesday.
"To coach Deion Sanders: I will always be appreciative of you for bringing me into the family you have built," Chijioke wrote on X. "Along with everyone who played a part in my journey at the University of Colorado Boulder, thank you for welcoming me into the community."
The spring transfer portal window for non-graduate players opened on Wednesday and closes April 25. Other Buffs who've entered include running back Isaiah Augustave, safety Savion Riley, tight end Sam Hart and early enrollee wide receiver Adrian Wilson. This past weekend, Colorado earned commitments from Campbell transfer wide receiver Sincere Brown and Memphis transfer offensive lineman Xavier Hill.
While balancing the demands of the portal, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs will hold their annual Black and Gold Day spring football game on Saturday at Folsom Field.