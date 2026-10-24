Colorado, Deion Sanders Offer Versatile Recruit From Oklahoma

Looks like the Colorado Buffaloes are making great use of their Sooner State trip before tangling with the 4-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 24.

Colorado made sure to go after one of the state's best 2028 prospects while touching down in the region.

Colorado Buffaloes Offer Versatile Lineman

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to his social media, Colorado has offered four-star offensive and defensive lineman Gavin Wilson out of Bixby, Oklahoma. Which is located less than one hour and 30 minues away from Boone Pickens Stadium.

Wilson cites Colorado Director of Player Personnel Darrius Darden-Box as the man who rewarded him with the Buffaloes offer.

Wilson is a dominating presence in the trenches as a junior in high school. He overwhelms opponents with his impressive power at the point of attack, especially when opening up running lanes at tackle. Wilson mans the right side at tackle and brings destruction once the ball moves.

Yet his future could lie on the defensive side. Wilson stresses out tackles from his edge rush spot and gets after it with his first step foot explosion. He resorts to speed-to-power tactics in destroying blocks then piling the tackles and sacks.

Even more astonishing is that Wilson channels his inner offensive tackle even on defense. By turning to his power to drive back the tackle and redirect running backs into a pack of defensive teammates waiting for the stop.

Colorado Facing Early Competition for Oklahoma Fast-Riser

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It just so happens that Oklahoma State offered the local talent Wilson too. But the Cowboys aren't the only Big 12 Conference competition for Colorado here in aiming to land Wilson.

On that note, Wilson already comes with a hefty amount of early suitors on the Power Four front.

TCU represents one of Wilson's more recent four-year level opportunities. Same with Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State. But there are other fierce suitors for the powerful two-way lineman.

Tennessee and Auburn out of the SEC have offered the trench talent. Same with nationally-ranked Missouri plus LSU. Even the Oklahoma Sooners made sure to offer Wilson as soon as possible.

So this paints the picture that Colorado may be somewhat late to this party. However, Wilson still has one more full prep season to go next season, handing him plenty of time to make whatever decision he wants on the recruiting trail.

Gavin Wilson Would Fill 2 Needs for Colorado

Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes onto Folsom Field before their 2025 game against Georgia Tech. Sanders is adjusting Colorado’s practice and sleep schedule before this year’s night-game rematch in Atlanta. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

The Buffaloes will need trench help down the road. Regardless if its on the offensive line or the opposite side.

Yet CU and coach Deion Sanders certainly can use Wilson on defense considering how thin the defensive tackle room is at the moment. And even the 2027 recruiting class doesn't guarantee that Colorado will have interior depth there.

Wilson could emerge as a potential Santana Hopper for the Buffaloes: Slide inside and also line up on the edge. Hopper's play in his transition from Tulane has emerged as a highlight for this Buffaloes defense this 2026 season.

Colorado ended up making a key recruiting statement while in Oklahoma, but a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys would mean much more for the current Buffs.

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