Coach Deion Sanders stood in the middle of uncertainty after beating UCF 47-28 on Nov. 28. Sure, he led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 5-7 mark, but dropped this eye-grabbing message.

"I don't know if this is gonna go left, or this is gonna go right. But I'm happy it went," Sanders told his players.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current Intel on Where Deion Sanders Stands

Those words paint the picture that Sanders himself doesn't know if he'll clean out his coach's office, or keep it. Ultimately, Sanders is expected to stay at Colorado, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Sanders comes with an "expensive" dilemma...which is included in everything the coach said after beating UCF.

Additionally, On3/Rivals insider Pete Nakos reported where things stand with Sanders as of the morning of Nov. 29.

"Deion Sanders' future at Boulder is unclear," Nakos began.

However, Nakos added in that parting ways with Sanders "would cost roughly $25 million" in terms of buyout money. Does Colorado have the ability to move on from Sanders, even if the Buffaloes wanted to?

Sanders is indeed aware that his future remains in flux, considering the message he sent out to his players after the 19-point rout of UCF.

Deion Sanders Opening Statement Praises Fans

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Sanders said, including addressing if he'd love to stay.

"First and foremost, thank you Jesus for the fanbase and the fans. Including our president, chancellor and Fernando...everyone who's on that level. And thank you fans for showing up and showing out. That was a tremendously great crowd considering there's no school."

"I'm proud of my boys. And I'm truly proud of both coordinators and our special teams. All around, it was a tremedous performance. I wanted to get a lot of seniors in today that didn't really play much throughout the season. And quarterback Kanael Sweetwyne did a phenomenal job. You see how versatile he is with how he presents problems for the opposition with how he can run and throw the ball tremendously."

"It was a really, great day for CU. In conclusion...I can never forget about Dom [late quarterback Dominque Ponder] and his presence. And I go back and forth with his mother in text. Shedeur [Sanders] is doing a phenomenal job texting the family on a daily basis. [Quarterback] Julian Lewis is also in our prayers."

Deion Sanders Addresses Future

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We don't have time to think about next year. Let's focus on how wonderful it was today. We fixed a lot of problems that you've seen this season today: Clock management, time of possession, running the football and turnovers. We always committed penalities. But we accomplished a lot of things and we're going to keep it positive."

"I'd love the opportunity tremendously [to stay]. Even today's opportunity was tremendous. To put an exclamation mark on the season like that, it was phenomenal. I'm proud of that."

"Forget my kids. That's not what it's about. Last year was a tremendous challenge because of health reasons, but we fought through it. We got through the pain. That's why the other day, when I was saying, 'I'm good and blessed,' that's what I mean. I'm sitting up here about to check out, and blood clots and all that stuff. I still have surgeries here and there, but that's what I was speaking of. God still seemed fit to have me around. I'm truly thankful, and I'm blessed tremendously."

Running Backs Break Out in Final Colorado Game

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We don't consider them seniors, and they don't consider themselves seniors. But it was tremendous getting the running game going."

"Those two guys are bangers and really go downhill to make things happen [Running back] JaQuail Smith is a change-of-pace guy and he does wonderful things in the screen game."

"We got what we accomplished on the ground game."

"You have to understand: This is a journey, and a tremendous one."

Deion Sanders Praises How Players Responded to Backs Against the Wall

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is filmed by his son Deion Sanders Jr. in the first quarter \V| at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think they've been stepping up. We just didn't get the victory on a couple of occasions."

"But they've been stepping up. The message was last call...and I wished this wasn't last call."

"I told them about it cleverly. But they did the doggone thing."

Quency Wiggins Gets First Career Sack While Addressing Kanael Sweetwyne

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Quency Wiggins (49) reacts to his sack in the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"To see Quency persevere...but the main thing I'm proud of is Quency is a phenomenal young man and father."

"It has nothing to do with football. I'm more proud of Quency taking on that responsibility than anything."

"And 'Sweet is a phenomenal athlete. He's versatile and applies pressure on the opposition with his versatility. His development has been tremendous."

"As you saw, he didn't get phased when we threw him out there."

Deion Sanders Gets Real on Expectations

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We called the leaders and the dogs on stage and it was great because those guys are tremendously consistent."

"It was phenomenal to see all of them contribute to this program and the consistency they displayed all season long. And the comfort level of the offense including from [quarterback] Isaac Wilson progressed. We just would have loved to see it come sooner than later."

"This year, the expectations that I had was not matched, and I'm hurt by that, but I know the problems. I know what went wrong. I know what went right. I know the good, the bad and the uglies — the thought process through them all."

"Some of the kids were tremendously successful. Some may have not completed what we wanted them to complete and play the way we wanted them to play. But we got to do a better job as a staff to put them in the correct positions to get the best out of them. That's how I kind of analyze it a little bit. I'm always harder on myself than you guys can ever be. But I appreciate your effort in that."

"I've never judged me in my life. I've never had a vote for me for the Pro Bowl or the Major League (Baseball) All-Star Game. I've never received that vote. I've never been that type of guy. I'm a very confident man. Don't get it twisted, but I'm not built like that to be sitting up here commenting on what I'm capable of and what I accomplished and what I didn't."

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