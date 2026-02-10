Colorado Buffaloes' Path to Success Next Season

Heading into 2026, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made an emphasis on discipline with a structure of player fines for missing or being late to team practices, meetings, and more. Sanders also had player leaders step up to explain the culture to new transfers.

In 2025, there were a few areas that showed the Colorado Buffaloes were not as disciplined of a team they would like to be with hopes to have a run in the Big 12.

Fixing the Turnover Margin

The first piece of becoming disciplined is being positive in the turnover margin. Colorado was minus two in the turnover margin in 2025 which ranked them 81st in the country.

The offense was very inconsistent with questions at quarterback constantly putting the Buffaloes' passing game in tough situations and the rhythm being thrown off. This led to 17 turnovers including 11 interceptions and six fumbles. The team is very young, which is something that turnovers often reveal in totality.

Colorado has brought in a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion who emphasizes tempo and quick reads which should help this offense to be better with ball security. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis, with many new weapons and protection on the offensive line should be able to help in this area.

Defensive Turnovers Forced

The defense was able to force 15 turnovers, but to compete Colorado needed to do more, and a huge reason was the lack of ability to get after the quarterback which could lead to more strip fumbles. The lack of pressure also put the secondary in a tough spot in having to cover for longer periods of time.

The Buffaloes addressed this issue with bringing in explosive players at all three levels who want to make plays in the backfield and on the ball. An ability to create more turnovers on defense should keep the Buffaloes in games and in some spots generate short fields to give the offense a boost.

Long Plays Allowed

A disciplined team is one that more often than not, has assignments communicated clearly and everyone does their job. In 2025 it was clear that Colorado in many cases did not have great communication which led to many opponents having explosive plays.

Last season, the Buffaloes ranked 110th in the country in explosive plays allowed with 182 plays going 10 or more yards. This is something that a team aiming to be one that competes for championships cannot allow.

Heading into his third year as Colorado’s defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston must figure out a way to limit these. The good news is, there were many additions made specifically to the front that helped to minimize opposing ground attacks that made up for 83 of the 182 explosive plays.

After how the rush defense fared last season, Livingston and Sanders have added players to fill these holes to stop opposing run games. An ability to do this will not only limit explosive plays on the ground, but also create longer downs and distances for opponents on third down which will generate more sacks, turnovers, and difficult throws.

Being the more disciplined team is at a foundational level very basic but also necessary. Understanding the weaknesses and finding solutions is what creates a disciplined team.

In 2026, the Buffaloes should be a more disciplined unit with a better culture and many great transfer portal additions.