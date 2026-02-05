The Biggest Thing to Know About Colorado on National Signing Day

A largely uneventful first day of the regular signing period is just about complete for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Entering Wednesday, Colorado owned 12 class of 2026 signees and another five commitments. As of this writing, only three of those five commitments have announced their signing: three-star wide receiver Jacob Swain, running back Cam Newton and quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (h/t BuffStampede). Fellow three-star wide receiver and Xavier McDonald also signed, but did so with James Madison.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie the Buffalo runs on the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The one Colorado commit who has yet to announce their signing is three-star defensive lineman Joseph Peko. Peko remains a question mark as his father, now-former Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, left the Buffs for the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week.

Looking at Colorado high school and transfer portal classes combined, perhaps the biggest takeaway is that Sanders seemingly values experience within his offensive and defensive lines. Similar to Colorado's last few signing classes under "Coach Prime," the Buffs have added far more linemen via the transfer portal than the high school ranks.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Only four of Colorado's 15 class of 2026 signees are either offensive or defensive linemen: Domata Peko Jr., Xavier Payne, Ben Gula and Josiah Manu. Conversely, Colorado has added 12 defensive linemen/EDGE rushers and eight offensive linemen via the portal, making up about half of the class.

At two position groups that value size, Sanders' apparent approach makes sense. Incoming freshmen on both lines often need more time to develop their bodies, while younger skill players often have an easier time making an immediate impact. Former Colorado defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson, who all entered the portal last month, all impressed as freshmen last season, however.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp plays catch on the sidelines prior to a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Still, the numbers suggest that Colorado entered the offseason looking to add experience in the trenches and youth on the outside. Size up front is needed to win games in the Big 12 Conference, and Sanders' approach should help the Buffs find immediate success up front next season.

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 High School Recruiting Class

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

As of Wednesday evening, 15 of Colorado's 16 class of 2026 commits have signed.