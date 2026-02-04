Colorado Recruit Xavier McDonald Announces Massive Flip on National Signing Day

Colorado's 2026 high school recruiting class took a significant yet possibly expected hit during the opening hours of the NCAA regular signing period on Wednesday.

A CU Buffs commit for about two months, three-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald announced that he has flipped and signed with the James Madison Dukes. McDonald's younger brother, class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Dolph McDonald, decommitted from Colorado on Jan. 27, making Wednesday's news somewhat anticipated.

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even more, Colorado landed a commitment from three-star wide receiver Jacob Swain on Monday. The addition of Swain, who signed with the Buffs on Wednesday (h/t BuffStampede.com), may have played a role in Xavier McDonald's decision.

McDonald's loyalty to Colorado largely stemmed from new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Upon Marion's decision to leave Sacramento State's head job for the Buffs, McDonald flipped his commitment from the Hornets to Colorado on Dec. 6.

"Him being a former wide receiver that made it to the level I'm trying to reach was a big deal to me," McDonald told BuffStampede in December. "Along with that, he's developed several guys that have made an impact in the NFL and I feel I can be the next one, especially in the offense he runs. He's kept it real with me throughout my recruitment and that's all I can ask for."

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he didn't site any specific reasons for leaving the Buffs, McDonald is now set to begin his college career at James Madison.

Other class of 2026 prospects who've decommitted from coach Deion Sanders' program include four-star tight end Gavin Mueller, four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin and three-star safety D'Montae Tims.

MORE: Breaking Down Colorado's Updated Running Back Room

MORE: Projected Offensive Depth Chart for the Colorado Buffaloes Next Season

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Blunt Response to Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Controversy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Updated Look at Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Recruiting Class

Carthage's Carson Crawford makes a catch during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After making things official with 12 class of 2026 recruits during December's early signing period, Swain marks Colorado's only announced signee of the regular signing period so far.

Three Colorado commits — California defensive lineman Joseph Peko, Utah quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne and Texas running back Cam Newton — have yet to announce their formal signings. Peko's father, former NFL veteran Domata Peko, left his job as Colorado's defensive line coach earlier this week for the same role with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)

Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)

Linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)

EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)

Cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)

Linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)

Safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)

Offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)

Wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Athlete Alexander Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Safety Braylon Edwards (Duncanville, Texas)

Wide receiver Jacob Swain (Melissa, Texas)

Defensive lineman Joseph Peko (Westlake Village, California) — Commit

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (Lehi, Utah) — Commit

Running back Cam Newton (Prosper, Texas) — Commit

The class ranks No. 67 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.