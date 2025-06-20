Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Recruiting In-State Lineman Tripp Skewes To Bolster Trenches
Another Centennial State stalwart has his eyes on the Colorado Buffaloes.
This past week, three-star offensive tackle prospect Tripp Skewes took an official visit with Colorado. The native of Englewood, Colorado, expressed admiration for his nearby coach Deion Sanders' squad.
Skewes also recently visited the Vanderbilt Commodores and was blown away by both schools.
"My official visits were amazing," Skewes told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "What stood out to me the most was that both programs are building something special."
"Coach Prime" has been the architect of a sport-wide revolution since his hiring by the Buffaloes. His use of the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) benefits rejuvenated Colorado top to bottom, going from a diseased 1-11 program in 2022 to a Big 12-contending 9-4 in 2024.
Skewes certainly views his fit in the rising Buffs as possible, especially with recent changes on the offensive line. The trenches have been Coach Prime's fatal flaw in roster construction at Colorado, but marquee prospects like Jordan Seaton and walk-on underdogs like Cash Cleveland helped quarterback Shedeur Sanders conduct enough offense for nine resilient wins.
The Buffs' offensive line today could utilize some in-state cooking. Skewes preps at Kent Denver School in Englewood, where he's ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Colorado by 247Sports.
"Both Nashville and Boulder are great places to live," Skewes said to 247Sports.
In recent weeks, Skewes has visited coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He boasts offers from an array of Big 12 programs, including the Utah Utes, Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arizona Wildcats.
Four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt is another Coloradan keeping close tabs on the Buffaloes, listing them in his final three schools alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners. He's set to announce his commitment on June 28.
Skewes, on the other hand, intends to commit in July. On his visit to Boulder, Skewes told Huffman he hung out with the state of Colorado's top prospect for 2026, four-star defensive lineman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, another native of Englewood prepping at Cherry Creek High School.
As for coaching, Skewes said he spent time with offensive line coach Gunnar White and assistant quarterbacks coach Isaac Kresge.
White was hired this past winter to lead a deep unit of youth and experience. Veteran transfers in Zy Crisler (Illinois Fighting Illini), Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers) and Larry Johnson III (Tennessee Volunteers) may start alongside Seaton and keep seats warm for highly touted youngsters in Carde Smith and Chauncey Gooden.
Cleveland hit the portal after breaking onto the scene at center, but trusty transfer Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech Bulldogs) should fit in seamlessly.
Coach Sanders has never built an offensive line, or any position group for that matter, in conventional fashion. It's been difficult to find reliability at tackle, guard or even center.
By taking the more organic approach of developing homegrown talent like Skewes, Schmitt and others, Colorado can rebuff cohesion in pass protection. It's an admirable strategy, but securing their commitments is the next step.