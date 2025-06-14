Colorado Buffaloes Contending For Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit Deacon Schmitt
Are the Colorado Buffaloes closing in on another highly-touted offensive line commit?
Four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt narrowed down his prospective schools to three on Thursday, and he included Colorado. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners are his other finalists.
He's set to announce his commitment on June 28 after canceling official visits with the USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Schmitt is the state of Colorado's top prospect, according to 247Sports Composite. He preps at Windsor High School, just an hour down the road from Boulder. 247Sports ranks the 6-5, 320-pound stalwart No. 20 among interior offensive linemen in the class of 2026.
Colorado hosted the in-state talent for an official visit in May, whereafter Schmitt marveled at how coach Deion Sanders revamped the Buffaloes program he grew up on.
"Just to come back and see that Folsom [Field] is just poppin' every weekend, it's crazy to see the transformation," Schmitt said in an ensuing interview with DNVR. "Kudos to Coach Prime. . . it's a completely different place. They are going to be competing to play in the College Football Playoff, play for a Natty."
"It's pretty awesome to me, as a kid from Colorado," Schmitt continued. "They were 1-11 before Prime came, and now they're going to be College Football Playoff contenders."
Boulder's makeover under coach Sanders has left a great impression on Schmitt, and it's a place where he could come in and compete for a starting role immediately. The Buffs added nine transfers to their offensive line this offseason, but could follow a different route up front in 2026 with the youth they have developing.
Take guard Chauncey Gooden, for example. Another four-star recruit ranked No. 12 among interior offensive linemen by 247Sports, Gooden has received high praise out of Boulder, including from new offensive line coach Gunnar White.
Gooden took to social media to invite his fellow lineman to the Buffaloes.
Gooden and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton are part of Colorado's renaissance in the trenches that could help the Buffs turn a major weakness into a strength. Both have done work on the recruiting trail, with Seaton recently spotted working out with five-star offensive lineman Zion Elee.
Schmitt isn't alone in putting the Buffs in his final teams. Colorado has been in the hunt for several top prospects, including five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, four-stars in cornerback Preston Ashby, safety Jordan Deck, wideout Jordan Clay, and linebacker Rodney Colton, and three-star defensive tackle Manoah Faupusa.
The line designated to protect Colorado's next quarterback, whether it's Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis or otherwise, has a bright future ahead. Schmitt would add in-state flair and boasts dominance at both tackle and guard.
In just over two weeks, Colorado will find out if Schmitt is securely staying home.