Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Hold Spring Football Game: Live Score Updates, Big Plays
BOULDER — From incoming freshmen and transfers taking Folsom Field for the first time to the starting quarterback battle, the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 Black and Gold Day spring football game on Saturday features no shortage of intriguing storylines.
Perhaps most notably, fans will get their first in-person look at early enrollee Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who are fighting for Colorado's starting quarterback job along with returner Ryan Staub. All three should see significant playing time during the scrimmage.
"They're getting better and better," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of Salter and Lewis. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."
Other players to watch include wide receiver Kam Mikell, left tackle Jordan Seaton, defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis and defensive end Arden Walker.
Outside of the actual scrimmage, Colorado's decision to retire quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's jersey numbers has drawn plenty of attention. Sanders' No. 2 and Hunter's No. 12 will be formally retired during a pregame ceremony.
The Buffs' third spring football game under the leadership of "Coach Prime" begins at 2:45 p.m. MT on ESPN2.
Follow along below for updates throughout the game.
Pregame
Shedeur Sanders arrives ahead of his jersey retirement ceremony.
Julian Lewis warms up prior to his first college spring game.
Injury update: Cornerback Colton Hood, wide receivers Omarion Miller and Kaleb Mathis, defensive ends Samuel Okunlola and Keaten Wade, defensive back Preston Hodge, defensive tackles Taurean Carter and Amari McNeill, running backs Micah Welch and Charlier Offerdahl, and offensive linemen Kareem Harden, Jay Gardenhire and Aki Ogunbiyi were not in uniform when the Buffs took the field for pregame warmups.