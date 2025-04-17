Deion Sanders Addresses Shedeur, Travis Hunter's Colorado Buffaloes Jersey Retirement Backlash
Instead of being a special all-around moment for the program, fans and players alike, the Colorado Buffaloes' decision to retire quarterback Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's No. 12 during Saturday's spring football game has sparked dissenting opinions among alumni and in the media.
Former Colorado players who've expressed their displeasure with the timing include running back Phillip Lindsay, quarterback-turned-Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, linebacker Chad Brown, wide receiver-turned-assistant coach Darrin Chiaverini and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. All believe Sanders and Hunter are worthy, but they noted that several other CU greats don't have their jersey numbers retired, including stars from the 1990 national championship team.
"Not a good look," Klatt said on Fox Sports' "First Things First." "I don't know of anybody anywhere that has been a more staunch supporter of what has gone on at Colorado... I just think that it cheapens what you're trying to do."
Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke with local media members on Thursday and was quick to "get the elephant out of the room." Sanders shared his support for athletic director Rick George, who ultimately signed off on the decision, and shut down any perceived nepotism.
"We talkin' about your Shedeur. We ain't talking about nobody else," Deion Sanders said. "If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion. The only reason we are having this discussion is his last name is Sanders. That's it. It's been so many things accomplished in this university, expeditiously. It's been unbelievable. I think we should be appreciative. We should be thankful."
"Coach Prime" also shared his belief that the negativity is "personal."
"I'm not going to be critical of you because I didn't get what I want," Deion Sanders said. "I don't get down like that. The root to all of it? It's personal. Sometimes we gotta get out of the way and just be thankful for our people."
Ultimately, "Coach Prime" said the controversy isn't bothering either Shedeur or Hunter. The two former Buffs helped lift the program and will soon hear their names called in the NFL Draft next week.
"He's a Sanders, he don't care," Deion Sanders said. "Travis don't either. I don't either. I think it's a beautiful thing. These guys are thinking about the draft, man. They thinking about where they're going to spend their career. That's what they're on right now. But we're thankful that Buff Nation has been gracious. They've been wonderful."
Four other Colorado greats have their number retired: Joe Romig's No. 67, Byron White's No. 24, Bobby Anderson's No. 11 and Rashaan Salaam's No. 19. Both No. 67 and No. 24 returned to circulation last year, however, and safety Tawfiq Byard is wearing No. 11 this spring.
Saturday's jersey retirement ceremony at Folsom Field will take place at 2:30 p.m. MT, soon before Colorado's Black and Gold Day spring game begins. ESPN2 will broadcast the Buffs' third spring game under "Coach Prime."