One Player to Watch at Each Position During Colorado's Black And Gold Day

The Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look roster will be on display at the annual Black and Gold Day on April 11, with a plethora of players looking to prove themselves worthy of a roster spot come the fall.

Here’s a look at one player from each position group to keep your eye on during the Buffs’ spring game.

Quarterback: No. 16 Isaac Wilson

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Colorado quarterback battle has taken an unexpected turn in spring practice. Although redshirt freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis is still expected to make the Week 1 start against Georgia Tech, Utah transfer Isaac Wilson has made a push for the job. He’s impressed in spring practice and has his teammates behind him.

“You see that boy (Wilson), he's that one, ” said CU cornerback Preston Ashley after Wilson gave a post-practice speech. “Point the camera at that boy. He that one. On my mama … He that one. You that one.”

His performance in the spring game could go a long way in determining the outcome of this quarterback race.

Running Back: No. 9 Richard Young

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes picked up a powerful running back in the transfer portal, and he’s looking for heavy usage in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s two-back, "Go-Go" offense. In Young’s limited time on the field at Alabama, the 212-pound running back displayed his physical running style. The amount of usage coach Deion Sanders and his staff have for him will be on display during the spring game, and it will be a crucial test of how much fans can expect to see of him during the fall.

Wide Receiver: No. 18 Danny Scudero

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Among Colorado’s many impressive transfer portal additions at the wide receiver position is San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero. He led all of FBS in receiving yards in 2025 with 1,297, along with 10 touchdowns. The major question mark surrounding Scudero is how he will adapt to the higher level of play in the Big 12. Seeing his ability to match up with Colorado’s cornerbacks in the spring game will be telling to coaches and fans alike as to what they can expect from him in the fall.

Tight End: No. 89 Fisher Clements

As the Buffaloes have looked for a star tight end during Coach Prime’s tenure, they have gone to the transfer portal multiple times. It has largely been in vain, as Colorado hasn’t seen a tight end record more than 290 yards during Sanders’s time as head coach. This season, Colorado landed tight end Fisher Clements in the portal by way of Northern Colorado. Though he wasn’t used heavily in a receiving role for the Bears, if the Buffs have any intention of using him in the receiving game, it’ll be on display in the spring game.

Offensive Line: No. 51 Chauncey Gooden

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. | George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the offensive line, Chauncey Gooden will be looked to step up amid a new-look group. He has undergone an offseason nutrition program with the coaching staff as they gear him up to step into this larger role.

“He’s on the right track with that,” White said. “When it comes to the working out and conditioning, he’s done a really good job with that. It’s helped him drop his weight.”

Gooden’s new frame and increased role will be on display in the spring game as the Buffs search for the construction of their new line.

Defensive Tackle: No. 97 Santana Hopper

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Colorado landed a defensive lineman with College Football Playoff experience during the offseason in defensive tackle Santana Hopper. He has exhibited a combination of pass-rushing and the ability to stop the run at both Tulane and Appalachian State. Colorado will be desperately searching for production on the defensive line after the unit struggled in 2025. Hopper will be key to that unit, so it will be crucial to see his performance in the spring game.

Edge Rusher: No. 41 Kylan Salter

Alongside Hopper, Kylan Salter will now be joining the defensive line. The younger brother of 2025 quarterback Kaidon Salter has made the transition from linebacker to edge rusher in spring practice. At 6-2, 230 pounds, Salter more than possesses the size worthy of making the switch. Coaches have made it clear he’ll be contributing on special teams heavily, as he did in 2025. The spring game will be key to seeing if that production will take place on defense as well.

Linebacker: No. 35 Tyler Martinez

Aggie linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back as a pass defender as the NMSU Aggies took on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Tuesday night at Aggie Memorial Stadium, October 15, 2024. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker was another of Colorado’s strongest additions in the transfer portal. The Buffaloes added three linebackers with starting experience, one of which being Tyler Martinez. Martinez comes to the Buffs by way of New Mexico State, where he recorded 94 tackles in 2024 before dealing with injuries during the 2025 season. The spring game will be key to determining how he has recovered from his injury, and subsequently, if he will be able to carve out a starting role in Colorado’s defense and contribute meaningfully in 2026.

Cornerback: No. 20 Cree Thomas

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to coaches, Notre Dame transfer cornerback Cree Thomas has been one of the MVPs of spring practice.

“I don’t know how many takeaways he has right now, it’s insane,” said Colorado cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher. “... And I think he’s actually more of a leader than he knows right now because it's starting to permeate throughout the entire team.”

Thomas struggled to find playing time at Notre Dame, but is determined to change that outcome with the Buffs in 2026. He’s a turnover machine, and that, paired with him only being a redshirt freshman with plenty of time for his skills to develop in the coming years, means Buffs fans could be witnessing the debut of CU’s cornerback of the future at Black and Gold Day.

Safety: No. 6 Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s highest-rated transfer portal addition is safety Boo Carter. He was listed as a four-star transfer by 247Sports after showing major potential in his time with the Tennessee Volunteers. He’s a hard-hitting safety, as he recorded three forced fumbles in just eight games last season. However, the reason he only played eight games was due to a dispute with the team that saw him enter the transfer portal in the middle of the season. The spring game will be the first public test to see how he’s gelling with his new program.

Kicker: No. 60 Josh McCormick

Josh McCormick is a graduate transfer from Grambling State who will be in the running for the place-kicking job to replace Alejandro Mata. He’s also spent time at William & Mary as well as Oregon State, though he hasn’t attempted very many field goals in his career. He has a big leg and, therefore, has mostly been used on kickoffs in his career. His accuracy will be tested in the spring game, and it will go a long way in determining if the starting job is his or not.