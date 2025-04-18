Deion Sanders Shares Latest Insight On Battling Colorado Quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
With 14 spring football practices now in the books, coach Deion Sanders and his staff have learned plenty about the three quarterbacks battling for the Colorado Buffaloes' starting job next season. The competition's winner likely won't be announced until late in fall camp, but early enrollee Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and returner Ryan Staub have all impressed.
Ahead of this weekend's Black and Gold Day spring football game, "Coach Prime" spoke with the media on Thursday and was asked about Lewis and Salter, who are each navigating their first spring camp in Boulder. Sanders said both quarterbacks hold different strengths and Colorado's offensive staff is working to maximize what each does best.
"They can play, man," Sanders said. "They approach the game totally different. We got to be better in coaching to their strengths. We got to be better putting them in the right situations for success. But those guys can play."
Besides differing levels of college experience, Salter is considered more of a dual-threat quarterback compared to Lewis. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Salter ran for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 while leading Liberty to an undefeated season. This past year, he rushed for 587 yards and seven scores while throwing for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Lewis, meanwhile, did most of his damage through the air during his three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia. A former USC commit, Lewis threw for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns as a high school quarterback and was a 2024 MaxPreps First-Team All-American.
"They're getting better and better," Sanders said of Salter and Lewis. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."
Whoever wins the competition will have big shoes to fill as departing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders set countless school records during his two seasons in Boulder and is a projected first-round pick in next week's NFL Draft.
Nearing the end of his third spring with the Buffs, Staub shouldn't be forgotten in Colorado's deep quarterback room.
"Staub has been having a tremendous spring to me, he's in it as well," Deion Sanders said. "It's totally different because we've had ol' reliable (Shedeur), and we didn't have to blink. We knew what we were getting on Saturday. We knew that. Now, we've got to really think about this thing and see who these guys are so we can put them in the right position for success."
Colorado's Black and Gold Day spring football game on Saturday will give fans their first in-person look at the ongoing quarterback competition. ESPN2 will televise the game from Folsom Field at 2:30 p.m. MT.