Five Colorado Players Who Can Raise the Buffaloes’ Ceiling

Coach Deion Sanders and his assistants aren't shy about exuding confidence in this 2026 Colorado Buffaloes roster.

This team has overheard the naysayers and ridicule following Colorado's 3-9 season. But Sanders continues to speak vibrantly about his fourth-ever Buffaloes squad. Including instilling the belief he's got NFL caliber talent to work with compared to last year.

Granted, this version of Colorado will lean heavily into quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis. No doubt Lewis' growth dictates what direction this team goes in. But there are five players bringing the potential to raise the ceiling of the 2026 Buffaloes.

And these players are mix of guys who've proven their stardom or some finally realizing their potential.

Receiver Danny Scudero

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero will play in his third different offense this fall. Yet this offense looks ready to create even more spacing for him.

That's saying a lot considering he shredded defenders playing in San Jose State's pass-first "Spread-N-Shred" offense. But offensive coordinator Brennan Marion presents multiple advantages for Scudero.

For starters, Marion's "Go-Go" offense is play action heavy with an emphasis on attacking vertically. Scudero will line up in more unbalanced receiver formations to help create confusion then chaos for defenses preparing for it pre-snap. Scudero still earns chances to attack the intermediate part of the field with opposing linebackers thinking run and flowing downhill.

Marion's background in turning Jordan Addison into an All-American at Pitt and turning loose Xavier Worthy at Texas adds more leverage for Scudero to unlock the aerial part of this offense. But another key transfer holds a big key in unlocking this system.

Running Back Richard Young

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hype for the Alabama transfer is slowly building, especially with Young landing on the Doak Walker Award watchlist as of Aug. 18.

Pivoting back to Marion, he still needs a downhill power back to give his offense some legs. Young earns a great opportunity here to do just that. Plus finally show the skills that made him a highly-coveted Crimson Tide signing during the final years of the coach Nick Saban era.

Young already went viral for accepting one Marion practice challenge and ran through arm tackles in rugged fashion. Colorado needs that version of Young to step up and wear down defenses. The opener against Georgia Tech will serve as a great barometer to see if Young establishes himself in this offense.

Offensive Lineman Chauncey Gooden

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders raves about how "violent" the front five is this season. That's an eye-grabbing description considering how dismal the offensive line play has been under him.

Yet the switch in offense looks like it's benefitting the front five. But it likely starts with the most versatile returner here in Chauncey Gooden.

Colorado can lean into Gooden's ability to play guard and tackle. And turn to him in plowing the road when the Buffaloes hand the ball off to Young and the backfield.

Defensive End Quency Wiggins

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now onto the first surprise of who could raise the ceiling for Colorado's season.

Wiggins earned the title of "X-Factor" by his defensive tackle position coach Dante Carter on Aug. 18. Colorado looks like it's plugging the natural edge rusher inside.

That move brings the potential to unlock Colorado's defense further, especially if Wiggins trusts his combination of long vines and first-step explosion to gain the upper hand on guards and centers. Plus, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve helping slide him inside can free up a deep edge rush room and allow the linebackers to roam more freely.

Cornerback Boo Carter

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hype builds for the Tennessee transfer, especially with Sanders labeling the cornerback a "top five" NFL Draft talent.

That means Carter is expected to present a higher ceiling than last season's top corner DJ McKinney and become Colorado's most talented defender post Travis Hunter.

Carter erasing the top wide receiver on the other side each week will further fuel the day one draft praise. But also solidify Colorado on the backend. He can especially change the fortunes of this defense by getting higher than four interceptions.

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