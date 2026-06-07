Elite Offensive Lineman Zaquan Linton Turns Heads With Recruiting Decision

The Colorado Buffaloes ended their brief quiet state on the recruiting front. But completed a big surprise to close out their June 6 visit day.

Colorado hadn't secured a 2027 recruit since May 25, when four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray chose the Buffaloes. Three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay ended the short recruiting dry spell by accepting the Buffaloes' offer to start the afternoon.

But the evening witnessed one more recruit join the 2027 class. And a surprise one at that.

Colorado Lands Zaquan Linton on Recruiting Visit

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This time, coach Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and the Buffaloes staff won over a Florida talent: three-star offensive lineman Zaquan Linton, who stars for Palm Beach Central.

The 6-5, 293-pounder revealed his decision to join the Buffaloes' increasingly stout 2027 class Saturday evening. He even let it be known he's "1000% committed" while telling Buffalo fans he's home.

Linton's decision still turned heads, especially when the curtain gets pulled back on the real powerhouses that pursued the athletic and powerful lineman.

Colorado Wins Over Miami, SEC Target Holding These Offers

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Linton reeled in 24 total offers, but had some heavyweights going after him. Notably, the National Championship Game runner-up.

The Miami Hurricanes at one point secured his commitment. Renown college football offensive line coach Alex Mirabal ran point on Linton's recruitment for Miami. Mirabal just produced NFL Draft first-rounder Francis Mauigoa, plus helped land 2026 five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, who's a contender to replace the newest lineman for the New York Giants. But Linton reopened his recruiting process on April 17.

Miami wasn't the only historic college football program chasing after Linton. The Florida Gators represented one of his SEC offers. The Gators are creating their own recruiting heater under new head coach Jon Sumrall, with a No. 4 national ranking featuring 10 four-star verbal commits.

Fellow SEC power Missouri aimed to grab Linton with its own offer but lost out in the end. Kentucky entered his picture as the last SEC school that came close to landing Linton. But the Wildcats, now led by new head coach Will Stein, missed out on getting him thanks to the efforts of Colorado.

The Coach Who Earns Credit on Colorado for Landing Zaquan Linton

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Marion effect is rubbing off on Colorado.

Sanders landed more than an innovative offensive mind to run the vaunted "Go-Go" offense. Marion brings his own recruiting acumen over to Boulder.

The former NFL wide receiver and Tulsa University standout helped facilitate this commitment. Linton looks like he's equipped with the quick feet and trench tenacity needed to make this new offense dangerous along the line of scrimmage.

Marion and offensive line coach Andre Gurode gain a valuable pull option. Quickness and destruction are two traits needed during pull blocks. Linton obliterates defensive ends when he's sprinting behind the line of scrimmage. Linton rises as a potential go-to road clearer when Colorado pounds the rock.

Linton and Lindsay beef up a lineman room that already features the highest-ranked Buffaloes commit in four-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones.

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