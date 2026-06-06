Colorado Earns Boost With Elite Offensive Line Recruit Jaiden Lindsay's Announcement

The Colorado Buffaloes have been pursuing offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay since Feb. 23, when he announced on X that he had received an offer from the program. Flash forward to June 6, and Lindsay returned to X to announce his commitment to Colorado.

Lindsay is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, the No. 47 recruit from the state of Maryland, the No. 64 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1,028 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

How Jaiden Lindsay’s Versatility Benefits the Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Lindsay is listed as an interior offensive lineman, he has experience at tackle as well. While the Buffaloes also landed a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones, according to 247Sports, having the option to plug and play Lindsay at a variety of positions adds tremendous value to him.

Standing 6-3, 300 pounds, he would make an undersized tackle in the Big 12, but Colorado having an option to play him there is an added bonus. Where he’ll really make his money is at all three positions along the interior of the offensive line. Lindsay has experience at left guard, right guard and most importantly, center. While guards and tackles can be interchanged more fluidly, a reliable center is always harder to come by.

If Lindsay can emerge as a guard early in his career to build experience on the line, but Colorado can move him to center as he gains their trust, he shouldn’t struggle to find a role in that unit.

Who the Colorado Buffaloes Beat in the Recruiting Battle for Jaiden Lindsay

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin speaks during the press conference at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes were in a tight race with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Tech Hokies for Lindsay’s commitment.

Penn State seemed to lead the pack, as Lindsay had taken six unofficial visits to Happy Valley, according to Rivals. The site even gave 50.8 percent confidence to the Nittany Lions landing Lindsay’s commitment, as compared to Colorado’s 22.9 percent chance.

Most of which came during the James Franklin era, though, so after he was fired and took the Virginia Tech job, the Hokies became a sudden contender. Lindsay had already taken an unofficial visit to Blacksburg in 2024, according to Rivals, so it seemed like the Hokies would be in the competition down to the bitter end.

But Lindsay’s hometown Terrapins were certainly on his mind as well late in his recruiting cycle. He took an unofficial visit to Maryland on June 1, 2024, and is set to take another on June 16, 2026, per Rivals. However, the fact that neither the Hokies, Terps, nor the Nittany Lions got official visits on Lindsay’s calendar may have had a lot to do with his decision to commit to Colorado just one day after his official visit, according to Rivals.

How Jaiden Lindsay Fits in the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 Offensive Class

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the additions of Lindsay and Jones, the Buffaloes have likely secured the blind side of quarterback Andre Adams. He is a four-star recruit who committed to the Buffaloes on April 14, per Rivals. Since Colorado landed his commitment, it has worked hard to secure the offensive line and receiver core. Jones’s addition was the first sign of that, but since then, the Buffs have added four-star receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray per 247Sports.

Now, Lindsay rounds out the first wave of offensive recruits and sets up Colorado to make major strides in the 2027 recruiting rankings.

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