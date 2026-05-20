Elite Receiver Recruiting Target Marquis Fennell Pulls Back Curtain on Buffaloes Visit

The Colorado Buffaloes are installing a new system aiming to unleash wide receivers this fall. But they used Saturday's huge recruit weekend to highlight the incoming "Go-Go" offense to wideout prospects wearing the "recruiting visitor" lanyard.

Three-star target Marquis Fennell of Valdosta, Georgia, is one of the wideouts coach Deion Sanders and his staff are trying to lure in. Fennell pulled back the curtain on his Boulder trip with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

Receiver Recruit Marquis Fennell Impressed by Colorado Buffaloes' New Attack

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former NFL wide receiver and Tulsa standout Brennan Marion is installing the new scheme. The offense is known to be "vertical and violent," which creates more one-on-one matchups for the offensive playmakers. The "Go-Go" especially benefits wideouts as it forces safeties to bite on the play action and gets receivers to blow the top off coverages, getting Fennell to rave about its potential.

"The Go-Go is a great offense that gets the player makers the ball. And you can believe that as Coach Marion played receiver at the highest level, it’s only right," Fennell told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "He does like to use two-running back packages as well. But they mess up the personnel packages for the opposing team."

Fennell delivered 2,500 all-purpose yards while playing against some of the best competition in the Peach State. He crossed the end zone a total of 33 times, which earned him candidacy for the Gatorade Player of the Year Award in Georgia. He even learned that Colorado envisions a specific spot on the field for him if he commits.

"They have a position designed just for me called the 'Zebra' that does both running back and wide receiver, which stands out," Fennell said.

He found himself taking a liking to the newest offensive coordinator in Boulder, describing Marion as a "great guy." Though Fennell loves the lineage of receivers Marion has molded before, from Jordan Addison at Pittsburgh, Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington at Texas, all the way to Ricky White at UNLV.

Receiver Recruit Marquis Fennell Spoke With Deion Sanders

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The icing on the cake for Fennell's Boulder visit was interacting with Sanders himself.

The Valdosta High standout dove into what stood about from his conversation with Coach Prime.

"Talking to Deion was good. We actually took past the amount of time we had, and he definitely shared some great stuff with me that I am going to take back and help my team improve," Fennell said.

It sounds like Sanders himself handed the Colorado target some advice on how to attack his upcoming senior campaign for the Georgia powerhouse.

Colorado Buffaloes Are Not the Only Team Chasing Marquis Fennell

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) stretches before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Colorado will now aim to capitalize on some sudden recruiting momentum. The Buffaloes landed a new verbal commitment from former Alabama linebacker pledge and three-star Ba'Roc Willis on Tuesday.

Quarterback commit Andre Adams is even doing his part to court some future Buffaloes. Including taking a picture with Fennell featuring the caption: "Let's Make it Happen."

Fennell himself became impressed by taking in the atmosphere at Boulder.

"This was a great visit. Me and my family were accommodated for anything and everything we needed. The views and the culture of Boulder is what stood out to me the most, great family environment inside the building and a great college town with great views outside of it," Fennell said.

But Colorado faces competition for Fennell's services. He cites three ACC schools recruiting him hard right now: Stanford, Georgia Tech and Sanders' college alma mater, Florida State.

Except Fennell concludes that he plans to return to Boulder with the intention of checking out a fall game day vibe. Fennell adds he plans to announce his verbal commitment to his four-year school of choice on June 25.

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