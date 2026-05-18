Recruit Ba'Roc Willis Pulls Back Curtain Deion Sanders And Colorado Visit

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted a star-studded lineup of recruits Saturday. Former Alabama linebacker commit Ba'Roc Willis walked into Boulder as one of the more high-profile decommitted visitors.

The weekend served as a prime chance for coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff to complete the recruitment of the Pell City, Ala., talent. Willis himself spoke exclusively with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI in pulling back the curtain on his visit.

Ba'Roc Willis Reveals Which Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Spoke to him

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willis revealed that one Colorado coach wasn't gravitating toward him while he roamed the campus and football facilities.

"Pretty much all the staff," Willis shared with Colorado Buffaloes on SI when asked who spoke with him the most.

That does include incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve and director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box, who's one of Willis' primary recruiters. But Sanders indeed was in Willis' picture and the linebacker shared what type of persona he saw.

"Talked to Coach Prime a lot. He’s high energy and speaks life into any room," Willis said.



Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett (13) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Ba'Roc Willis Takes Liking to new Colorado Buffaloes Defense

The three-star recruit Willis learned about a scheme that doesn't necessarily cater to linebackers on the surface.

Marve lures in a 4-2-5 look that's big on speed up front while having multiple ball-hawks on the backend. The downside with five-defensive back schemes is the run defense runs the risk of getting exposed due to the spacing the secondary has on the field.

But this look doesn't bother Willis one bit. In fact, he believes it caters to him.

"Big selling points to me is it’s setup to make a play," Willis explained. "They need the trenches and someone who can play edge. Or fly around off the ball as well."



Willis excels at both elements on the field. The 6-3, 220-pounder delivered nine sacks in pass rushing situations. Pell City High turns to his long limbs, relentless motor and instincts to disrupt quarterbacks. Colorado is in need of pass rushers after delivering one of the nation's worst sack productions of 2025. The Buffaloes loaded up on the edge via the transfer portal but will need future options like Willis down the road.

Other Powers Still Recruiting Ba'Roc Willis

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One prized 2027 Colorado commit is doing his part to court Willis. Quarterback Andre Adams posed with Willis on his visit but shared the caption "Let's make it happen." Willis is confident he can enter the room and ignite the defense if he chooses the Buffaloes.

"I believe I can come in and make an impact anywhere I go but in Colorado, I think it would be a bigger acceleration with guys leaving in the room," Willis said.

Willis can pursue a starting spot out the gate in Boulder if he joins the 2027 class. Prized transfer additions Toby Anene (North Dakota State) and Santana Hopper (Tulane) are here as seniors. But Colorado isn't the only school still recruiting Willis.

"Colorado and Miami are two for sure that’s applying pressure," Willis shared.

He's planning to visit Coral Gables and check out the Hurricanes in the future. That visit can help persuade his proposed June 19 commitment decision. But Colorado fans will know that the Buffaloes made Willis feel like a top priority, which increases the Buffaloes' chances to land him.

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