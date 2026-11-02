Three Things To Take Away From Colorado's Emotional Win Over Kansas State
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The Colorado Buffaloes walked out of Oct. 31 with a long-awaited victory.
This time the Buffaloes knocked off Kansas State 27-24 in overtime. Plus with KSU down to its third and fourth quarterback option.
That Buffaloes victory shines a light on these three elements that surface following the emotional win.
Running Back Richard Young Ready to Carry the Load
Coach Deion Sanders said to postgame reporters that running back Richard Young was in waiting mode. Awaiting his opportunity to finally handle the backfield load.
Sanders also added how he never heard Young complain about not earning any action and showed consistent practice habits. So the Halloween outing showed he was ready for the moment.
Young broke off the kind of runs that once turned him into one of the last five-star signings of coach Nick Saban and Alabama. He showed his freight train side in busting through KSU's defense between the tackles on this score that broke the 14-14 tie.
Young watched fellow running backs Micah Welch and Damian Henderson II become the bell cow backs for Colorado. Plus witnessed smallish running back option JaQuil Smith emerge as the lightning option who added a speed element.
Young's outing became proof of someone taking advantage of his moment. And he wasn't the only one for Colorado.
Yamil Talib Proved he's Capable of Answering the Bell
Young rose as the breakout performer on offense. Edge rusher Yamil Talib broke out on the defensive side.
Colorado entered with edge rushers Lamont Lester Jr., Toby Anene and Santana Hopper (who slid inside to help with the interior defensive linemen depth) leading the trenches. Now Talib surfaces as the fourth most capable of impacting this defense.
Talib pivoted toward speed-to-power tactics on this crucial sack that helped set the tone for the Buffaloes.
Talib even entered this game hitting 1.5 sacks during his final season at Charlotte. He produced two sacks against the Wildcats.
But that's not all, as Talib delivered eight tackles in creating new career-best marks for him. Now Sanders and coach Chris Marve knows they have a fourth pass rusher option here. The 240-pound Talib looks undersized on the field, but Marve and the defensive staff found a way to unlock him for this game.
Colorado will need this version of Talib to help complete the Buffaloes' pass rush. Especially if they want to hit the next topic.
Colorado Not Dead Yet
The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings hadn't given the Buffaloes much love. Especially with the long line of zero percents attached to CU from national title chances to even winning out.
Colorado still sits two games under .500 at 3-5. But this win over KSU proves the Buffaloes aren't officially dead yet.
Colorado only faces one ranked team the rest of the way, which isn't until Nov. 13 against Houston at Folsom Field. The remaining other three foes outside of the Cougars -- Arizona State, Cincinnati and UCF -- all have three or four losses.
The Buffaloes got their tough part of the schedule out of the way. Hitting 6-6 is starting to look more realistic if there's a continuation of the KSU performance.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna