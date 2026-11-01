Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back on Colorado Fans After Emotional Win Over Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes gathered on the field after facing Kansas State. This time carrying smiles and relief, completing the emotional 27-24 overtime win over the Wildcats.

Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak, and coach Deion Sanders dished honesty after the win, but also had the clear look of relief. And chose to praise non players who made the impact in the game, the fan base.

Deion Sanders Loves How Fans Showed Out

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sideline during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Young men are happy. Staff is happy and the fans are happy. But God bless the fan base. Still showed up, still cheered their butt off and still supported."

"And still was energetic. They're not truly opinionated like some of us are because we're up in our age and we're angry and we're hostile about how things panned out, then played for us."

"But thise young men and women keep it a buck. So I'm so happy we're able to give them a victory at home."

"But we're praying got J [Julian Lewis] and all the other guys who had surgery. We're praying for them as well."

Deion Sanders Still Honest About How Game Should've Gone

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) following the overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The game should have been finished. It should've never gone into overtime."

"We get the first down, we could run out the clock. But we didn't get the first down, we had to kick and unbelievable."

"But we got it done. Winning is winning. We know what the goal is. You've got to understand that we don't subscribe to your channels and what you all think is preaching the gospel. Our kids ain't built like that."

"They're locked in and focused. And They're on a mission to win. And the inner fighting and cattiness, they don't get down like that, man. How do I know that? Because I talk to them all the time."

Running Back Richard Young Showed Out

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Logan Bartley (10) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) in the overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"First off, let's applaud Richard."

"He's waited patiently. And he hasn't complained, bickered, or murmured. I wanted him to have a chance to run the ball today. And he proved that he could."

"Also JaQuil Smith proved that no matter what, he could come in and get off the rip as well. So the running attack was truly vital."

"It took a lot of pressure off of Isaac Wilson and that he didn't need to play hero ball. He was able to stay calm and focused, plus made some great throws. Especially the last one."

Isaac Wilson Looked Efficient as Team Honors Julian Lewis

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So I'm happy that we locked in and focused on the running game. The running game was phenomenal."

"And Isaac, you guys don't know because you're not inside the locker room but the guys believe in him, man. They believe in him because of how he prepares, practices then plays for a period of time."

"He didn't have the hiccups that he's had in the past. And he even came to me and said 'coach, the running game is doing so well, I don't have to do much." And I said that's the point, that's what we've been trying to do each week."

"But I'm proud of him because he wants the moment. He was awesome."

Regarding Lewis: "One of the points I made to the guys was they've got to play for one another. You represent one of your fallen soldiers. So you ain't having no pity party that you haven't played a snap, or are down in the dumps. You guys are supporting one another."

"And that was deep. Those are the moments you never forget."

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