Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Yamil Talib Turns Heads With Surprise Start

The Colorado Buffaloes entered Halloween in desperation mode amid a five-game skid. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes needed someone, anyone, willing to step to the plate and aim to end the losing misery.

But Colorado watched a surprise performer break loose on the defensive line against the Kansas State Wildcats. Who eventually helped lead the 27-24 overtime win on Oct. 31.

Yamil Talib Turns Heads for Colorado

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Ernest Campbell (4) and head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado became used to edge rushers Lamont Lester and Santana Hopper (who slid to defensive tackle) set the tone for the Buffs.

Except Halloween saw Yamil Talib apply the scare to the Wildcats. Talib pressured the right side of the KSU offensive line and forced this crucial third down stop.

Yamil Talib with the stop on 3rd down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1y1sVzQVE — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) October 31, 2026

That rose as one of two sacks for the once seldom used edge rusher. And that third and four stop became his first sack of the 2026 season. But the sacks weren't the only impressive stat linked to Talib.

He compiled six tackles and the two sacks, all before halftime. Talib's performance kept Colorado in the game early. He became the stunning performer and showed fans inside Folsom Field that this defense is more than Lester, Hopper or linebacker star Gideon Lampron.

Defense Keeping Colorado Afloat Against Kansas State

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sideline during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, the defense is carrying the Buffaloes.

Because the offense has shown trouble with establishing consistency. Granted, quarterback Isaac Wilson hasn't lost the football and has completed eight passes out of 11 attempts. But Wilson has only hit 82 passing yards through two quarters. It's become the fourth straight slow start with Wilson behind center.

Talib isn't the only surprise performer, though. Alabama transfer running back Richard Young tallied 11 carries for 56 yards, which led the Buffaloes at the half. Young is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which is a new season high for him. Young also scored the lone touchdown of the first half, which was a two-yard touchdown with 1:42 left in the first.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Manny Ezeogu (52) reacts to his sack against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow running back DeKalon Taylor broke off one 30-yard run. But through the air, not a single wide receiver surpassed the 30-yard mark before both teams fled to the locker room. The trio of Joseph Williams, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ernest Campbell all led Colorado with two receptions. Williams tallied the most yardage at 30 followed by Moore's 27.

Talib wasn't just the only highlight on defense. Fellow edge rusher Immanuel Ezeogu compiled six tackles with 0.5 sacks. Lampron delivered five tackles to lead the linebackers. Defensive back Makari Vickers delivered four tackles. Elsewhere, five Colorado defenders hit three tackles by the end of the half: Safety Randon Fontenette, linebacker Liona Lefau, edge rusher Toby Anene, safety Naeten Mitchell and defensive back Jason Stokes Jr.

Colorado Faced Sudden Change From Kansas State

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10)) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve dealt with a sudden change on the eve of kickoff. But this one involving the KSU quarterback room.

Quarterback Avery Johnson already rose as a scratch amid his injury from two weeks prior. Yet starting quarterback from KSU's loss to Arizona State on Oct. 24 Jacob Knuth also was a scratch.

So Kansas State rolled with Blake Barnett, the Dillon Duff behind center amid the injuries. And Colorado held both to 59 passing yards through three quarters.

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