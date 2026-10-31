Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Yamil Talib Turns Heads With Surprise Start
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The Colorado Buffaloes entered Halloween in desperation mode amid a five-game skid. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes needed someone, anyone, willing to step to the plate and aim to end the losing misery.
But Colorado watched a surprise performer break loose on the defensive line against the Kansas State Wildcats. Who eventually helped lead the 27-24 overtime win on Oct. 31.
Yamil Talib Turns Heads for Colorado
Colorado became used to edge rushers Lamont Lester and Santana Hopper (who slid to defensive tackle) set the tone for the Buffs.
Except Halloween saw Yamil Talib apply the scare to the Wildcats. Talib pressured the right side of the KSU offensive line and forced this crucial third down stop.
That rose as one of two sacks for the once seldom used edge rusher. And that third and four stop became his first sack of the 2026 season. But the sacks weren't the only impressive stat linked to Talib.
He compiled six tackles and the two sacks, all before halftime. Talib's performance kept Colorado in the game early. He became the stunning performer and showed fans inside Folsom Field that this defense is more than Lester, Hopper or linebacker star Gideon Lampron.
Defense Keeping Colorado Afloat Against Kansas State
Once again, the defense is carrying the Buffaloes.
Because the offense has shown trouble with establishing consistency. Granted, quarterback Isaac Wilson hasn't lost the football and has completed eight passes out of 11 attempts. But Wilson has only hit 82 passing yards through two quarters. It's become the fourth straight slow start with Wilson behind center.
Talib isn't the only surprise performer, though. Alabama transfer running back Richard Young tallied 11 carries for 56 yards, which led the Buffaloes at the half. Young is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which is a new season high for him. Young also scored the lone touchdown of the first half, which was a two-yard touchdown with 1:42 left in the first.
Fellow running back DeKalon Taylor broke off one 30-yard run. But through the air, not a single wide receiver surpassed the 30-yard mark before both teams fled to the locker room. The trio of Joseph Williams, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ernest Campbell all led Colorado with two receptions. Williams tallied the most yardage at 30 followed by Moore's 27.
Talib wasn't just the only highlight on defense. Fellow edge rusher Immanuel Ezeogu compiled six tackles with 0.5 sacks. Lampron delivered five tackles to lead the linebackers. Defensive back Makari Vickers delivered four tackles. Elsewhere, five Colorado defenders hit three tackles by the end of the half: Safety Randon Fontenette, linebacker Liona Lefau, edge rusher Toby Anene, safety Naeten Mitchell and defensive back Jason Stokes Jr.
Colorado Faced Sudden Change From Kansas State
Meanwhile, Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve dealt with a sudden change on the eve of kickoff. But this one involving the KSU quarterback room.
Quarterback Avery Johnson already rose as a scratch amid his injury from two weeks prior. Yet starting quarterback from KSU's loss to Arizona State on Oct. 24 Jacob Knuth also was a scratch.
So Kansas State rolled with Blake Barnett, the Dillon Duff behind center amid the injuries. And Colorado held both to 59 passing yards through three quarters.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna