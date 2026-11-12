Colorado Buffaloes Get Encouraging Injury News Ahead of Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes are battling injuries once again in Week 11, and the initial injury report for their matchup against the No. 14 Houston Cougars saw some major names listed as unavailable for this week.

While the Buffaloes will still be missing a large number of names, they received one positive update. Here’s an overview of the Buffaloes’ Week 11 injury report as of Wednesday.

Out

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Wide receiver Kaleb Mathis

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Running back Micah Welch

Defensive lineman Sam Gadie

The Buffaloes saw no additions to the out list on Wednesday, which is a major break for them at this point. This list has grown by the week, with Mitchell, Mathis and Welch being the most recent additions. Their absences have been felt, and with just three games remaining this season, they’re running out of time to make a return.

As for Scudero and Gadie, they've missed nearly the entire season with their injuries. In Scudero's case, specifically, he has been in a grueling rehab battle throughout the entire season. He tried rushing back from it, playing in the Buffaloes' first two games. However, he was a shell of his former self and was placed on the injury report to focus on his rehab.

Unlike players like Demetrius Hunter, who was removed from the injury report once the team knew his season was likely over, Scudero has still been reported on each week. That means that he's likely been within reach of coming back this whole time, but unfortunately has yet to see the progress needed to come back.

Doubtful

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

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Right when Edwards may have had a chance to contribute this season, his injury got in his way. Colorado is thin at safety and he was a contributor at that position during the fall. Both he and the Buffs would love to see him contributing in relief of Mitchell, but it appears it may be another week before his ability to do that is determined.

Questionable

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes between Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) and Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Tyler Martinez

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua

Kicker Elliot Arnold

Taufatofua was the player Colorado received a positive update on in this report, as he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable. Both he and the Buffaloes would benefit immensely from him being on the field in Week 11, as he’s gotten a bad shake on injuries throughout the season.

After missing much of fall camp and the first four games of the season, he was knocked back out of action after three weeks. With this being Taufatofua’s senior season, any playing time he can find down the stretch will be vital to his stock at any pro level. In addition, Colorado will be matched up against one of the top offenses in the Big 12, and any depth the Buffaloes can find on the defensive line will go a long way.

Colorado linebacker Tyler Martinez has been injured since Colorado's Week 4 loss to the Baylor Bears. | University of Colorado Athletics

Martinez and Arnold remain questionable for this week’s game, and their statuses are something Buffs fans will want to pay close attention to as the week goes on.

If Arnold is unavailable, Daniel Gerlach will take over place-kicking duties. It's a role he hasn’t held since Week 1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and there would certainly be reliability questions.

As for Martinez, he was a pillar of the Buffs’ defense when he was healthy, and having him back would go a long way against the Cougars’ potent offense.

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