How Colorado Transfer Naeten Mitchell Can Become an NFL Prospect With the Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes’ safety room is taking on an almost entirely new look in 2026, with Ben Finneseth being the only returning safety from 2025. One of the favorites to emerge as a star in the new-look group is Naeten Mitchell.

The former New Mexico State Aggie emerged as a star in 2025 and now looks to elevate his NFL Draft stock with the Buffaloes. He’ll have ample opportunity to do so under coach Deion Sanders’s guidance and against the tougher competition the Big 12 has to offer.

How playing in the Big 12 can boost Naeten Mitchell’s NFL Draft stock

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitchell’s breakout 2025 season saw him lead the Aggies with 93 tackles, 58 of which were solo, along with seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three interceptions. He was a star strong safety and earned second-team ALL-Conference USA honors for his efforts.

However, the Conference USA isn’t particularly known for producing NFL talent, nor is New Mexico State. Mitchell knew he needed to take his play to the next level if he wanted to make a name for himself as an NFL prospect, so he chose Colorado as the program in which to do just that.

If Mitchell can recreate even a semblance of his production from 2025, he’ll do a great service to his NFL Draft stock. He would prove to NFL scouts and general managers that his skills are transferable from level to level, something that would boost their confidence in spending a pick on him.

How Deion Sanders can boost Naeten Mitchell’s NFL Draft stock

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While Mitchell has already proven his capability as a zone coverage defender, he didn’t see a particularly high workload in man coverage sets at New Mexico State. Colorado has been known to feature man coverage more than the Aggies, though. In the new system, and under the tutelage of arguably the best man coverage cornerback of all time, Deion Sanders, Mitchell will have the opportunity to expand his skillset.

Mitchell displayed excellent closing speed and an ability to fly to the football when it was in the air in 2025. That skillset is something that gives him a leg up in learning to become a great man coverage defensive back with Sanders.

If Sanders can help Mitchell read receivers the way he’s been known to read quarterbacks in his career thus far, he’ll become a much more complete prospect in the eyes of NFL front offices.

How Naeten Mitchell fits in the Colorado Buffaloes’ safety room

New Mexico State safety Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel

But before Mitchell can boost his NFL Draft stock with in-game production, he must win a starting role in training camp. It won’t be an easy task, either, as Colorado holds a strongly rebuilt safety room in 2026.

The Buffs added former Tennessee Volunteer Boo Carter and former Vanderbilt Commodore Randon Fontenette in addition to Mitchell in the portal. Plus, former walk-on turned starter Ben Finneseth announced his return to the program for the 2026 season during spring practice.

Despite the stout competition, there is still a path forward for Mitchell. Sanders has already confirmed that Carter will likely be playing cornerback as his primary position. While he will still play some safety, that’s already a good deal of competition out of the way for Mitchell.

Additionally, new Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve runs a 4-2-5 scheme, which will provide plenty of plays in which three defensive backs are on the field. If Carter is shifted down to play corner, this means that Mitchell will have a spot on the field regardless of how he fares in the position battle against Finneseth and Fontenette.

If Mitchell can get the proper amount of playing time, the resume he built in Las Cruces is evidence that he should be able to make a name for himself in 2026 and begin to climb NFL Draft boards.

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