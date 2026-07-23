Ranking Every Colorado Position Group Entering Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look roster is set to take center stage as fall camp kicks off. In coach Deion Sanders’s reconstruction of his team, he created some strong position groups and some that leave a little to be desired.

The development of those position groups could define the Buffaloes’ season. Here’s a ranking of Colorado’s strongest offensive and defensive position groups ahead of 2026 fall camp.

1. Linebacker

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Bo LaPenna, Gage Goldberg

Notable Newcomers: Liona Lefau, Gideon ESPN Lampron, Tyler Martinez, Carson Crawford

The Buffaloes stacked their linebacker core in the transfer portal. Despite the group’s relative unfamiliarity with one another, the talent within the room can’t be denied. It’ll be a logjam at the starting linebacker spots in defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s 4-2-5 scheme, but a position that Sanders won’t have to worry about in the long run.

2. Wide Receiver

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson, Hykeem Williams, Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Notable Newcomers: Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, DeAndre Moore Jr., Ernest Campbell

The Buffaloes also largely built their receiver room in the transfer portal. Three of their new additions led their respective teams in receiving yards last season, and Moore finished second in the category for the Texas Longhorns. The speed in Colorado’s receiver room is undeniable, and it should flourish in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ scheme.

3. Safety

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Ben Finneseth

Notable Newcomers: Naeten Mitchell, Randon Fontenette, Jah Jah Boyd

The Buffaloes’ safety room is top-heavy, but it’s a neck-and-neck race for the starting roles. All four of the listed players have starting experience of some kind, with three of them having started for more than half of a full season. Colorado’s safeties won’t have a lot riding on them in Marve’s system, but they still have the talent to do whatever is asked of them and more. It has the group set up for a 2026 season that exceeds outside expectations.

4. Quarterback

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis

Notable Newcomers: Isaac Wilson, Kaneal Sweetwyne

The Buffaloes return their former five-star quarterback recruit (according to ESPN) in Lewis for the 2026 season. He had a strong finish to the 2025 campaign, and with a full season ahead of him, he should blossom into the player Coach Prime hopes he can be. In addition, the Buffaloes have an experienced starter in Wilson sitting behind Lewis, giving them security at the game’s most important position.

5. Offensive Line

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Larry Johnson III, Yahya Attia, Chauncey Gooden

Notable Newcomers: Taj White, Bo Hughley, Sean Kinney, Jayvon McFadden, Andre Roye Jr.

The offensive line certainly has some question marks, but it has highlights, too. The Buffaloes’ returning linemen have established themselves as players capable of anchoring the unit, setting a high floor for the position group. The question marks surround the newcomers, as most of them lack experience either in volume or level of play. However, they’ve all impressed at points in their careers, giving the room a high ceiling as well.

6. Cornerback

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: RJ Johnson, Makari Vickers

Notable Newcomers: Boo Carter, Emory Floyd, Jaydan Hardy, Paul Omodia, Cree Thomas, Mojo Williams Jr., Justin Eaglin

Colorado’s cornerback room lacks much returning talent, but its newcomers are exciting additions. Carter will be a multi-positional athlete, also playing safety, punt returner and kick returner. As he rotates through, the Buffs will need to figure out which of their newcomers are most capable of filling starting roles. But the room holds a lot of potential if they can accomplish that goal.

7. Running Back

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor

Notable Newcomers: Richard Young, Damian Henderson II, JaQuail Smith

Colorado’s running backs should benefit from Marion’s offense, as it utilizes the run much more than former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s did. However, the lack of proven production from Colorado’s running backs can’t be ignored. The room holds plenty of potential, but it will be viewed as one of the team’s weaker position groups until proven otherwise.

8. Edge Rusher

Notable Returners: Kylan Salter

Notable Newcomers: Toby Anene, Balansama Kamara, Lamont Lester Jr., Yamil Talib, Domata Peko Jr., Immanuel Ezeogu

The trenches have been the biggest area of concern for Colorado during the offseason. Both the edge and interior of the defensive line weren’t built particularly strongly on paper. As for the edge rushers, the Buffs brought in a number of players from lower levels of college football, who still have to prove they can adjust to the Big 12. Salter underwent a position switch to join the room, so he’ll be adjusting too.

The room has many questions to answer and not a lot of expectations from fans. However, if the players can make their adjustments successfully, the Buffaloes could have a very solid unit on their hands.

9. Defensive Tackle

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Quency Wiggins

Notable Newcomers: Vili Taufatofua, Santana Hopper, Ezra Christensen*, Dylan Manuel, Sedrick Smith, Samu Taumanupepe, Tyler Moore

As for defensive tackle, there’s even less optimism. The room heavily lacks experience, either at Colorado or otherwise. The Buffs will be relying on first-year defensive line coach Dante’ Carter to develop the room quickly, which doesn’t seem particularly likely on paper. Unless that can happen, the unit is likely to struggle in 2026.

* Christensen is currently attempting to regain eligibility in NCAA lawsuit

10. Tight End

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Returners: Zach Atkins, Brady Kopetz

Notable Newcomers: Fisher Clements, Zayne DeSouza, Corbin Laisure, Charlie Williams, Ben Gula

The Buffaloes have struggled to utilize their tight ends in the Coach Prime Era, and while Marion aims to change that, he doesn’t have a ton to work with. Colorado’s most likely contributors, Atkins and Clements, are former transfers from the Division II and FCS levels, respectively. Aside from that, the room is largely made up of walk-ons and freshmen. The room has a lot to prove, and, unfortunately for Sanders, not a lot of evidence to base high expectations on.

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