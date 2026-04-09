Deion Sanders Pulls Back the Curtain on Spring Game Schedule

At Tuesday’s press conference, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made a significant announcement about the Buffs’ spring game at Black and Gold Day on Saturday.

He announced the schedule for the spring game, broke down how teams were assembled and revealed what to expect from the quarterback room.

Spring Game Schedule

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Spring game schedules usually differ significantly from traditional football games. The scoring and manner of changing possessions differ from program to program, and Coach Prime confirmed there will be no change in Colorado’s spring game format from 2025.

“We’re going to do it like we’ve been doing it,” Sanders said. “We are probably going to be out there an hour.

Last year, the Buffaloes ran traditional offense vs. defense for the majority of the game, with position-specific drills interwoven into the schedule.

The spring game itself went on for roughly an hour, but warmups and the retirement of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders’s jerseys extended the time the Buffs were on the field to roughly two hours.

Spring Game Team Makeups

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and defensive back Kole Mathis (33) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Prime also revealed what has gone into deciding teams in the time leading up to the spring game.

“We picked teams and split teams up early in the spring,” Sanders said. “We may coincide with that …All the different leaders from each team. They did a great job picking talent. They had a whole draft, and it was intriguing.”

While this wasn’t a direct confirmation that these teams will be the exact configurations that are seen during the spring game, in all likelihood, that is what fans can expect. With these teams having been set for the majority of the spring, it’s unlikely changes would be made to them now.

Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. | Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The positive thing to note about this structure, though, is that it will allow fans and coaches alike to get a better look at how these players operate together for the full span of a game.

Last season’s spring game saw a high volume of rotation of players between teams. As a result, each unit looked different with every new play, and no team was able to generate much rhythm or fluidity. As a result, it was a sloppy spring game, and while that is somewhat to be expected, some fans were let down by the product they saw on the field.

This way, there will also be true winners and losers, and make the overall evaluation process of the game much easier.

What This Means for the Quarterback Battle

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While fans will be eager to make a judgment on who has the current edge in the quarterback position battle, Coach Prime made it clear that the structure of the spring game will not reveal this.

“So you don’t start guessing, I’ll try to prepare you now,” Sanders said. “If this team wins the toss, this quarterback is coming out first. So don’t say, ‘Oh, he’s the starter,’ they’re teams.

There has been a surprising battle between redshirt freshman and former blue-chip prospect Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis and Utah transfer Isaac Wilson during spring camp. While Lewis was looked at as the runaway favorite to win the job, Wilson has been turning heads in practice and has inserted his name firmly in the quarterback battle.

The spring game is set to kick off on Saturday, Apr. 11, at 1 p.m. MT.