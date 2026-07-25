Biggest Questions Facing the Colorado Buffaloes Entering Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to rebound from the worst season of the Coach Prime Era in 2026. Last season, they finished just 3-9 with a 1-8 record in Big 12 play.

If Colorado is to produce better results than its previous campaign, it will come off the back of a successful fall camp. In fall camp, the Buffaloes have three main questions to answer before Week 1.

Can a Team With 42 Incoming Transfers Build Enough Chemistry?

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes completely overhauled their roster during the offseason, welcoming 42 players in from the transfer portal and an additional 19 on the recruiting trail. It is the most roster turnover that the Buffs have had in the Coach Prime Era, which says a lot given how unshy he’s been about using the transfer portal.

The same question that has surrounded the program since his hiring still remains: can a program welcoming in that many new players have success in building team chemistry?

Well, the Buffaloes hold one of the oldest rosters (by average age per player) in all of college football. This stat is a testament to the value that Coach Prime and his staff attached to experience and production in this year’s portal class. Given all of that experience at the college level, the Buffs’ newcomers stand a much better chance at building strong chemistry than last year’s roster.

Can Leadership Emerge for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling in the leadership department last season, the Buffs will be eager to see leaders emerge quickly in fall camp. But the reason their odds are so much better in that regard is the ability these players should have to step into leadership roles. With all the experience on the roster, many of Colorado’s players will be able to lead by example at a minimum, if not emerging as vocal leaders in the locker room.

One such player is safety Ben Finneseth. He was one of Colorado’s primary leaders in 2025 but has challenged himself to take another step forward in 2026 after receiving another year of eligibility.

“The thing with last year was we just didn’t have the players that wanted to lead and were willing to lead, and it starts with me,” said Finneseth at Big 12 Media Days. “I didn’t feel confident enough in myself. After getting this past year under my belt and gaining some confidence, knowing I can play at this level, it’s significantly helped me.”

Did Deion Sanders Make the Right Choices With His New Coordinators?

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the field, it will be important for Sanders to get a good sense of the choices he’s made at the coordinator spots. He hired former Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion as his offensive coordinator, bringing his one-of-a-kind ‘Go-Go’ offense to Boulder. In addition, he promoted former Virginia Tech Hokies defensive coordinator Chris Marve from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

The duo has received high praise from both players and coaches thus far, but they haven’t had many opportunities to implement their systems just yet. As Colorado takes on these new systems, its players will need to have a successful fall camp to feel comfortable in them by Week 1.

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