Colorado Fans Will Love DeKalon Taylor’s Comments on Buffaloes' Offense

Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor walks into a far different offense this fall.

It's one featuring Alabama transfer Richard Young, plus two ex-Sacramento State Hornets in Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith, the latter two having previous ties to Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Taylor isn't lost in this running back shuffle, though. His words involving both the running back and the new offense Marion is installing will energize Colorado fans.

DeKalon Taylor Fuels Excitement for 'Go-Go'

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor shared his excitement for what he can do in this offense via Jake Schwanitz of DNVR on Aug. 5.

But Taylor dropped an even more blunt take, especially speaking on a position group outside of his backfield that makes this offense go.

"You can’t lose with the scheme, that’s just how I feel about it," Taylor said. "The offensive line, phenomenal, phenomenal o-line. I can’t even describe how good they are.”

The last part of Taylor's statement rises as the indicator that a once struggling unit is about to become a strength.

How Colorado Can Turn Weakness Into Strength in Trenches

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado in the era of coach Deion Sanders is plagued with bad offensive line play.

The unit surrendered one too many sacks of former quarterback Shedeur Sanders in his first two seasons in Boulder, 94 to be exact. But Sanders still shattered school records and left throwing 64 touchdowns at Colorado.

Still, the lack of consistency along the line prevented Colorado from hitting its potential on offense. Plus got the ground game to struggle each season.

Hence why Marion is on board as the play-caller. He brings a deep history of improving ground attacks at every stop where he's called the plays. Sacramento State (262.6 yards per game in 2025 with Marion as head coach) and UNLV (243.5 yards per game rushing in 2024) are two examples of the turnaround Marion delivered.

And it all starts with the trenches. Marion's "Go-Go" offense presents more pulling from the guards and tackles plus wide zone concepts. There's also a lot of power and read-key isolation plays where the edge rusher can get fooled on who has the football. This offense also allows quarterback Julian Lewis to get the ball out quick, meaning all five Colorado trench men don't have to waste more than three seconds to protect him, which is another welcome sign.

Viral Clip Shows Emotions from Colorado Offensive Line

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado fans hoping to see a sense of nastiness from the line got their wish during one viral camp clip.

True freshman left tackle Xavier Payne locked into a heated moment with edge rusher Kylan Salter. The former buries the defender's back into the turf, which later sparked a shoving match.

Payne took to social media to clear up any theory that he and Salter aren't getting along, saying "it's all competition" in the end between he and the edge defender. Yet still, Payne's mean streak is what fans of the Buffaloes hope to see out of the other offensive linemen.

And the running back Taylor's words speak to how this will be a far different trench unit this fall.

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