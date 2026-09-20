Colorado's First Loss Exposes Bigger Concerns for Deion Sanders

The Northwestern Wildcats disrupted the Colorado Buffaloes' sudden 2026 momentum in a lopsided way on Sept. 19.

That 41-7 beatdown performed by the Big Ten representative sounds off a new alarm for coach Deion Sanders and his team.

There's a bigger concern exposed here following that 34-point drubbing. Time to dive deeper into it.

The Lack of Depth Here is Concerning for Colorado

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern gashed Colorado with 182 rushing yards. Even Weber State found holes in the Buffaloes defense in hitting 127 ground-based yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Colorado's run defense has looked completely different from their dominating week one outing against Georgia Tech. Which exposes depth concern in a certain area.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's interior defensive line room is becoming thinner, plus even worn out.

The Buffaloes needed to slide over Tulane transfer Santana Hopper inside. Plus chose to plug starting left guard Chauncey Gooden on the defensive line as Colorado's newest two-way option.

However, both moves speak to how alarming the depth at this spot is. That Colorado and defensive coordinator Chris Marve needed to call both to help provide speed and muscle. Certainly not having defensive tackle transfer from New Mexico State Ezra Christensen isn't helping the Buffaloes, as he lost an eligibility case before the season. Plus top junior college transfer Malachi Brown has a torn labrum and is out for the year.

The Northwestern game will now get future Colorado opponents to become unafraid of pounding the ball inside moving forward. Knowing full well the Buffaloes can get worn down if teams play the control-the-clock element against them. But interior defensive line depth isn't the only concern.

Ball Security Must be Addressed for Colorado

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the downpour of rain left an effect on ball handling among Colorado's skill players including quarterback Julian Lewis. And yes, just like any offense with an RPO (run pass option) element, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense comes with ball security risks.

But still, ball security more than likely becomes a big point of emphasis for Colorado ahead of the Sept. 26 Baylor showdown to start Big 12 play. And not just limited to correcting Lewis' ball miscues.

The Colorado leading running backs Damian Henderson II and even starter Micah Welch lost the football. Marion plus running backs coach Johnnie Mack look bound to address this flaw the next time the running back room meets. Baylor, led by a defensive guru in coach Dave Aranda, will be targeting the placement of the ball and take advantage of Colorado holding out the ball for their game.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Colorado lost two fumbles in the rout of Weber State. Lewis lost the ball once in that lopsided victory. In looking deeper, Lewis has now turned the ball over three times in the last two games.

That'll create new heigtened concern on if he can take care of the football during games against Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, etc. in the next few weeks. Those teams have grown to become defensive oriented and will love to force takeaways here.

So depth and taking care of the football enter the picture as the main themes for Colorado ahead of its Big 12 opener.

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