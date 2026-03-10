Colorado Running Backs Coach Gets Real About the Impact of New Transfers

The Colorado Buffaloes added running backs Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith through the transfer portal, and running backs coach Johnnie Mack explained the impact they are having on the team.

“They bring a wealth of experience. They had a pretty solid year last year," Mack said during his media availability after spring practice. "Just having them already here, and coming from that offense, it’s definitely helped us a lot with learning.”

Both Henderson and Smith transferred in from Sacramento State, joining new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion was the head coach of Sacramento State in 2025, and the two running backs bring experience playing in his offense.

Damian Henderson's Chance to Start

Henderson is not only bringing valuable playing experience under Marion, but he has a chance to compete for a starting position.

"He's a power back, but he's also got some finesse to him. He can make you miss in traffic," Mack said on Henderson. "He's pretty unique. I think he's gonna be really good for us."

Henderson is a three-star transfer prospect, per 247Sports, listed as the No. 63 running back. Before joining Colorado, he spent one year at Sacramento State and two seasons with Colorado State, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

He finished the 2025 season with the second-most rushing yards on the Hornets. Henderson racked up 91 carries for 565 yards and five touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 65 yards. After averaging 6.2 yards per carry, Henderson is a valuable addition to Colorado's offense that is looking to be more explosive in the fall.

JaQuail Smith is an Explosive Addition

Smith joined Colorado as a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, ranked as the No. 116 running back.

Smith is coming off his true freshman season, in which he recorded 76 carries for 511 yards and five touchdowns. Notably, he led the team with an average of 6.7 rushing yards per carry. Marion's offense used several running backs with the Hornets, giving Smith a big opportunity this year.

When the ball is in his hands, Smith can be an explosive player for the Buffaloes.

"At any given moment, he can take it the distance. Home run hitter. He's pretty young in the room, so he's still growing in a lot of areas," Mack said.

He still has three years of eligibility remaining and can be a substantial part of Colorado’s offense for several years as he continues to develop.

Colorado's Run Game Under Johnnie Mack

Mack earned his promotion following the departure of running backs coach Marshall Faulk, who became Southern University's next head coach. Before his promotion, Mack served as an offensive assistant with the running backs in 2025

In 2025, the Buffaloes averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and 125.6 rushing yards per game. With both Smith and Henderson averaging over six yards per carry, their presence could be a major boost to Colorado’s offense.

Marion's “Go-Go” offense heavily uses the run game and creates explosive plays with running backs in the receiving game. With a new coordinator, there can be an adjustment period, which makes adding two players who have played under Marion beneficial to the running back room.

"I told my guys, if you're not excited for this, I don't know what else to tell you," Mack said. "This Go-Go offense is built for running backs."

Also acquired through the portal is running back Richard Young, who previously played for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He joined Alabama with high potential, but his best season was in 2024 with just 27 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Colorado running back Micah Welch is returning to the program after leading the team with 384 yards and four touchdowns. While Welch may not have played under Marion, he has spent his entire collegiate career with the Buffaloes and understands how the program is run under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

After winning just three games in 2025, Colorado enhanced the running back room, which in turn will help the Buffaloes' offense drive down the field at a higher level.

