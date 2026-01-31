Colorado Buffaloes Fans Will Love Boo Carter's Big Goals

Excluding Travis Hunter, coach Deion Sanders hasn't had a pure defender drafted to the NFL with the Colorado Buffaloes. Safety Boo Carter wants to change that, but may find himself in the former Heisman Trophy winner's shoes, too.

At his best, he's been dynamite. And while that wasn't a given at Tennessee, where he's spent the last two seasons, a fresh start could unleash championship-level talent.

Boo Carter Shares NFL Goals

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter spoke on goals, both short and long-term, with Darius Sanders of Reach the People Media during a recent Buffs practice. He made clear that Colorado would be his springboard to the NFL.

“My third year, I’m trying to be one and done," Carter said. "I need to go to that league.”

An SEC All-Freshman selection two years ago, Carter posted 63 tackles (44 solo, 7.5 for loss), three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two sacks and one interception as a Volunteer. He returned 23 punts for an average of 14.9 yards, top 10 in his conference both seasons.

He was an all-world recruit out of Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, tabbed a four-star and top-75 in his class by 247Sports. Coach Prime offered him at both Jackson State and Colorado, and the Buffs nearly won out over a swathe of elite programs before Carter decided to stay in-state.

Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates after a tackle against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Neyland Stadium. | Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

But due to several instances of detrimental behavior, such as cutting practices, missing games and an alleged teammate altercation, the Vols dismissed Carter last November. It sidetracked a budding star's career, but in the portal era, Colorado was quick to give him a second chance.

When asked what a successful first year in Boulder would look like, Carter clued into a personality shift from his reclusive two years in Knoxville. On-field impact reigned supreme, whether or not it was in the box score.

"[To] be that dawg on the field," he said. "I like to lead too, help my teammates. But for me, just creating more turnovers, takeaways, being more physical on the field, being more vocal, too."

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Captain Carter?

Tennessee's Boo Carter runs with the ball against Mississippi State during a 2024 game at Neyland Stadium. The SEC plays eight conference game. The Big Ten plays nine and would like the SEC to reduce its number of cupcake games, but might that backfire on the Big Ten? | Caitie McMekin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffs direly need leadership to galvanize what was a feckless defense in 2025, allowing the second-most rush yards in FBS and unable to stop a statue down the stretch. But even after its sole light source, safety Tawfiq Byard, transferred away, camaraderie could again come from the back.

Former Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette fit the bill, having been a captain with the Commodores last season. He brings accountability and trustworthy production to the secondary, but Carter can amplify it.

"Creating that bond, that brotherhood," he said of how he hoped to affect the program effects. "Knowing what my teammates can take and not take ... Seeing what I can do to help them and seeing what they need help doing."

He certainly has the chops to lead by example, a model that could factor in throughout the roster. Given his past as a punt returner and electric high school history at running back, Carter should become Colorado's most versatile asset.

And if the other side clicks, Coach Prime's longstanding mission will be more than accomplished.

"Playing both sides of the ball, being dominant on both sides, was a perfect fit, especially with what Travis [Hunter] was doing," Buffs Director of Player Personnel Darrius Darden-Box said of Carter. "Getting to know him, you learn how competitive he is."