Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense looks completely different from a season ago. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff overhauled the roster, bringing in more than 40 new faces and reshaping a receiving room that will look nothing like last year’s group.

Colorado added several notable names at wide receiver, including San Jose State’s Danny Scudero and Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. Those additions bring experience and upside to a unit that is being asked to grow up quickly.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

Still, one player who could make an early impression is former Sacramento State wide receiver Ernest Campbell. The speedy receiver adds a different dimension to the offense and has already turned heads off the field.

Campbell recently showed off his game-changing speed on social media, posting back-to-back 4.3-second 40-yard dashes on his first day of workouts. If that speed translates on Saturdays, he could carve out a role in an offense searching for explosive playmakers.

Ernest Campbell's Potential Roles

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Campbell is likely to open the season in a depth role, working his way into specific packages given how deep the Buffaloes’ wide receiver room has become. He was productive at Sacramento State and showed flashes of being a difference-maker.

However, the jump to Colorado naturally places him further down a much more crowded depth chart.

The top of the rotation is expected to feature Scudero, Moore Jr., and Miami (OH) transfer Kam Perry. That likely leaves Campbell as a fourth option, but his speed gives offensive coordinator Brennan Marion reason to carve out situational touches built around his strengths.

That role could be especially valuable for redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who will need as many reliable and explosive weapons as possible as he continues to develop. Having a receiver who can threaten defenses vertically helps open up the offense and create easier reads.

Campbell’s ability to stretch the field gives Colorado a low-risk, high-upside option when the offense needs a spark.

Even if his snaps are limited early, Campbell’s speed forces defenses to account for him every time he’s on the field. In that way, he could quietly become an important piece in helping Lewis grow and keeping opposing secondaries honest.

What Did Ernest Campbell Show During His Time At Sacramento State?

Refugio's Ernest Campbell gestures after his first-place finish in the 400-meter relay during the Class 2A UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Campbell spent time with Marion with the Hornets and with his “Go-Go” offense, but not only was he productive, but he was the top option in the offense. Campbell was very productive under Marion during his first season with the Hornets.

He had an impressive true freshman season, catching 37 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. That production, including an average of 20.4 yards per reception, highlighted Campbell’s speed.

There remain concerns over how his game will adapt, especially when looking at his physical makeup. Campbell, who weighs in at 145 pounds, is small for a Big 12 and FBS competitor, especially when coming up against bigger, more physically imposing opponents.

Yet, his knowledge of the offense used by Marion most assuredly played an important part in his signing with Colorado. Such knowledge should facilitate his transition to life with the Buffaloes as he faces stronger competition.

His speed is still an offensive weapon, a skill set the team has found ways to utilize even in stronger Big 12 defensive situations.