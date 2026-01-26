Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made waves when a list of potential fines for Colorado players was revealed, and some have questioned Sanders' move by arguing whether or not the fines make college athletes employees.

Deion Sanders Receives Backlash Over Fines

A well-known independent quarterbacks coach, Quincy Avery spoke out on social media against the fines:

"You cannot fine an employee without a union. I just don't understand how folks don't think the country we live in has rules," Avery posted.

Meanwhile, legal expert for Sportico Michael McCann argued that a collective bargaining agreement for college football players could be on the horizon.

"A schedule of workplace penalties? It's almost like power conference football players are employees! If the penalties were in a CBA, it would be no problem. But to have a CBA you need college athlete employment + unionization. Expect Deion's plan to appear in future court briefs," McCann posted.

With college football players now allowed to profit off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL), many feel as though the NCAA is walking a fine line by not regarding athletes as employees. Doing so would result in higher costs for athletic departments across the country having to pay for employee benefits and workers' compensation.

According to some, Sanders' fines push the limit on how college coaches can discipline players. The question becomes if college athletes are treated more and more like employees, should they be legally viewed as employees?

However, the NIL agreements between players and schools are rarely made public. If every new Buffaloes player agreed to the set of fines that "Coach Prime" is putting in place, then there might not be any issue.

Deion Sanders' Disciplinary Fines at Colorado

The different fines appear to be an attempt to hold his team accountable, as Sanders revealed he will charge $500 if a player is late to practice and $2,500 if a player misses practice entirely. Other penalties involve film meetings, strength and conditioning workouts, and even social media misconduct.

Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff have brought in 42 transfers so far, replacing the 37 outgoing transfers that left Colorado after finishing 3-9 in 2025. With essentially a new team heading into 2026, "Coach Prime" has seemingly turned towards financial disincentives to help build the Buffaloes' new culture.

Team leaders like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the program in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Buffaloes faltered during the 2025 season. With a rotation of quarterbacks, Colorado will turn to former five-star recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis to take over the offense after he saw limited game action as a true freshman.

Can "Coach Prime" surround Lewis with enough talent to contend for a Big 12 conference title?

