The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by change after the program lost more than half its roster to the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff responded by retooling the offense, adding a wave of playmakers to support quarterback Julian Lewis.

That rebuild took on even more clarity when Sanders hired former Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion as the Buffaloes' new offensive coordinator.

Colorado is set to install Marion’s “Go-Go” offense, a system built on pace, space, and explosive athletes who can create mismatches all over the field. Within that overhaul, the most impactful transfer portal addition may be San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Scudero enters the spring as the projected starting slot receiver in Brennan Marion’s offense. Marion will also have options with Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr., Miami (OH)’s Kam Perry, and Sacramento State’s Ernest Campbell competing for snaps.

While the group offers similar skill sets and flexibility, Scudero stands out for his experience and reliability.

In an offense that demands quick decisions and consistent production from the slot, Scudero provides a steady presence Colorado can build around. If the “Go-Go” offense takes a step forward in 2026, Scudero is positioned to be the high-impact piece that helps make it all work.

Why Danny Scudero Could Be a Difference-Maker for Colorado

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero projects as a slot receiver based on his size, but he has shown he can be a legitimate weapon in a pass-first offense. He consistently wins in space and turns short catches into chunk plays, an element Colorado’s offense lacked at times last season.

While Marion’s offensive scheme is built around the run game, it still relies on explosive pass catchers to keep defenses honest. The offense is at its best when it stretches the field both horizontally and vertically, creating room for playmakers to operate.

That need becomes even more important with Lewis stepping into a larger role as the offense's leader.

Sanders must surround Lewis with reliable targets to accelerate his development, and Scudero fits that profile. He is the type of receiver who can be trusted in key situations and consistently delivers when the offense needs a spark.

Scudero emerged as a three-star transfer after a breakout season at San Jose State, hauling in 88 receptions for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. That level of production highlights his ability to handle volume and impact games regardless of coverage.

Where Scudero ultimately fits will depend on how Sanders and his staff balance establishing the run with spreading the field. The offensive approach will shape how often Colorado looks to attack defenses through space and tempo.

If the Buffaloes lean into that spacing and allow Lewis to operate with confidence, Scudero’s skill set becomes a natural fit that could help define the offense moving forward.

Why Danny Scudero Is Colorado’s Most Impactful Transfer Addition

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero isn’t just a productive football player; he’s also the type of teammate that young players can learn from. But that wasn’t the main reason he was brought to Boulder—it was to help Lewis reach his full potential.

For Lewis to develop and progress, adding a skilled playmaker to the offense was a must for Sanders and Marion. Scudero serves as both a safety net and a dynamic threat, capable of consistently creating separation and getting open.

While Lewis will have plenty of options in the offense, Scudero is set to be his go-to target. He was one of the best wide receivers in the country last season, and his volume is only expected to grow in the Buffaloes’ system.

With Scudero on the field, defenses will have to account for a player who can change the game in an instant. His presence gives Colorado a true weapon and gives Lewis the confidence to push the offense to its full potential.