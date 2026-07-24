Colorado Buffaloes Flex Growing Team Chemistry Ahead of Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes seem to be feeling good as their summer workouts conclude and the start of the college football season gets closer.

Colorado fans have been waiting patiently to see how the returning stars, as well as new transfers and freshmen, will perform.

As practice ended, a new video showed players to be in very good spirits as they ran drills and closed out the day together. The waiting period is getting shorter by the minute as fans won't have to wait much longer until camp ensues.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Regular Season Is Quickly Approaching

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been very public about how much he can’t wait for camp to start, as he has posted it many times and praised his players throughout Big 12 media day.

It appears his players feel the exact same way as they prepare for their season but first for camp.

@JaKiTruth posted a video shot by Deion Sanders Jr. of clips from the Buffaloes' final summer workout. Predominantly speaking in the video is freshman cornerback Preston Ashley.

🔥 The Buffs. Final Summer Workout. Leadership 💛🦬



"Season round the corner. My boys have grown as a team, brotherhood. We ain't on break yet. Let's go. Bring the juice"



📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/Iew76dmilu pic.twitter.com/77OVULLrcA — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 22, 2026

The incoming freshman seemed over the moon in the video saying, "My boys have grown as a team, grown as a brotherhood.”

Despite skills and athleticism being incredibly important and vital to the game, Ashley relayed to the camera that they grew as a brotherhood and built relationships off the field. For a team coached by Coach Prime, this is a huge statement.

Coach Prime is incredibly passionate about life and football and the fact that such a young player is saying that the team grew as both a team and as brothers must be music to his ears.

The Buffaloes' coach has praised DeAndre Moore Jr.’s leadership, and Sanders was able to capture the wide receiver breaking it down at the end of practice.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leadership and Culture

Coach Prime came into Boulder ahead of the 2023 season, stating that he had ideas to bring back an old-school style with strict rules and high expectations. Sanders really amped up the recruiting this year, and fans are excited to see how everyone does in camp.

Colorado had the busiest transfer portal in college football and has 43 incoming transfers for the 2026 season. Some of these additions consist of some of the highest-ranked players in the country on both sides of the ball. Some of these highly ranked players include cornerback Boo Carter from Tennessee, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas, offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden from Ohio State, and offensive tackle Taj White from Rutgers.

These summer workouts are nearly vital for the team in terms of bonding. With Coach Prime being so big on culture, the time the players spend together can benefit them in the long run in terms of chemistry and trust on the field.

These practices also contribute to how well they will know each other on game day. Speaking of recruiting and culture, one player in particular, wide receiver Christian Ward contributes to both.

IMG Academy's Christian Ward (6) runs off the field during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ward is one of the Buffaloes' most anticipated recruits, joining the team in 2026. The IMG alum comes in slightly under the radar as an incoming freshman but has the right kind of build and athleticism on his side.

When it comes to culture, Ward got a head start on the development of relationships. The wide receiver committed early back in January and joined the team for winter workouts. Not only did he get a head start, but he also happens to have history with Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis.

On this current team, there is comfort between former teammates, but now that summer workouts are through, there appears to be an even stronger brotherhood amongst the entire group. The brotherhood grew, leaders stepped up, and excitement increased for what’s ahead for this Buffaloes at their next stop: training camp.

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