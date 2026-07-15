Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back Feelings Toward Colorado Fall Camp

Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders has made it clear that he is a tough, strict coach who definitely knows how to show his love towards his players.

Coach Prime posted on X ahead of fall camp and was able to get fans excited for the upcoming season, with the fast-approaching start to training camp.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lord Jesus I miss my kids! I’m talking about my Team. @CUBuffsFootball Fellows I can’t wait to see y’all at camp. That’s 1st week it’s gonna be ON! #CoachPrime Check in with an Amen. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 14, 2026

Responses to Coach Prime's Post

Coach Prime appears to be missing his players as the start of camp gets closer and closer. He took to X to say that he misses his players and can't wait for camp to start.

Colorado defensive back Preston Ashley seemed to be feeling the love from his coach. Just as his coach asked, he replied with a simple “Amen Coach.”

Incoming freshman defensive back Braylon Edwards nearly made the same exact comment, saying “Amen Coach," followed by an emoji.

Plenty of fans made similar comments to Prime’s players, sending a simple “Amen” but also saying that just like Coach Prime misses his players, fans miss him as well.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not every college football coach is going to make a statement like this, publicly expressing his enthusiasm for his team. If anything, his players, who most likely don’t go more than two hours without checking social media, will inevitably come across the post.

It adds to the excitement and adds to the hype surrounding the team. It reminds everyone that the start of the season is right around the corner.

Deion Sanders' Style of Coaching

Coach Prime is a tough, strict coach with a great number of rules. Many fans assumed that young athletes would want to play for Sanders when he became a coach, most likely because of the success he had in his professional career.

Fast forward to today, he’s posting on X about how much he misses his players and installing late fees for practice, meetings, treatments, and more. It seems that young players want to play for and be developed by Coach Prime because of the type of leader he is.

The Colorado coach has proved he can develop young men both as players and men.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking Ahead to Colorado Buffaloes' Season

Coach Prime says he can’t wait for camp, but he doesn’t have to wait long, as it’s quickly approaching. The Buffaloes begin training camp on July 27 on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, they will mainly be practicing at the US Health Champions Center and Folsom Field.

Looking for a positive bounce-back from last year’s 3-9 season, the team had the busiest transfer portal in college football this offseason. With new players come new coaches as well.

The Buffaloes are experiencing some big changes at important positions. Back in December, defensive coordinator Chris Marve joined the team, but this upcoming year will be his first full season with the team.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reuniting with Coach Marve will be defensive quality control analysts Pierson Prioleau and Xavier Adibi. Prioleau and Adibi were both on the coaching staff with Marve at Virginia Tech and will bring their expertise together in Boulder later this month.

One of the most talked-about additions is the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion is bringing his fast-paced, up-tempo Go-Go offense and has already expressed his confidence in the Buffaloes' upgraded offensive line.

With all of the new changes and from the looks of the responses to Coach Prime's post, Buffaloes fans are eager for the team’s season to start. On Sept. 3, Colorado will take on Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in their game opener of the 2026 season.

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