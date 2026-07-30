Colorado's Folsom Field Turns Heads in Latest Rankings

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for the upcoming season, their home turf of Folsom Field has received some deserved recognition.

In a recent ranking of every football stadium in the Big 12 Conference by USA Today's Jordan Mendoza, Colorado's historic Folsom Field was ranked as the third-best stadium in the conference behind Utah and BYU at No. 1 and 2, respectively.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of fans during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only does this acknowledgement highlight the scenery and tradition of Colorado football, but it also shows how coach Deion Sanders transformed the entire program. For fans, the recognition serves as another reminder that Boulder has become one of the most exciting and “must-visit” locations across college football.

Folsom Field Continues to Stand Out

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few stadiums in college football can get close to matching the scenery surrounding Folsom Field and USA Today ranked Colorado in the top three.

Located at the base of the iconic Flatirons, Colorado’s home stadium has long been considered one of the most picturesque venues in the nation. The city of Boulder, combined with the mountain backdrop, creates a setting unlike any other stadium in the Big 12. Whether fans are attending an early afternoon kickoff or a nationally televised night game, the scenery alone makes Folsom Field a bucket-list destination for college football fans.

Although the incredible structure is in the middle of a breathtaking setting, Folsom Field is much more than aesthetics. Having opened in 1924, the stadium has hosted generations of Buffaloes football while maintaining its historic character even through numerous renovations and facility upgrades.

Sitting at an elevation of 5,360 feet, Colorado remains in a conference with schools that have stadiums more than a century old. The combination of tradition and modernization has allowed Colorado to preserve one of the country’s oldest stadiums while keeping pace with the changing culture of college football. Despite seating just over 50,000 fans, the atmosphere inside Folsom Field often feels much larger, especially during big-time matchups.

Deion Sanders Impact

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Folsom Field has always been a special venue, the arrival of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has elevated the game-day experience to a much higher level.

Since taking over the Colorado program in 2023, every home game has become a national event. Television cameras, celebrities, former NFL players, recruits and media members are always showing up to Buffaloes games to witness the excitement surrounding Coach Prime’s program. The outside attention has translated into an electric environment on the inside.

Crowds have embraced the renewed energy surrounding the Buffaloes as the stadium has become one of the loudest home-field advantages in the Big 12. Along with coach Prime, Colorado fans have helped transform Folsom Field into one of the conference’s premier environments for opposing teams. From pregame festivities to the Ralphie Run and kickoff, the premises and around the field are rumbling with excitement and anticipation.

The recognition for the field also strengthens Colorado’s recruiting strategies. Prospective players visiting Boulder get to experience a nationally recognized game-day atmosphere where they see the joy of Buffaloes fans in one of the most unique settings in college football, which helps the program compete for top talent.

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