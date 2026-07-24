Colorado Buffaloes to Open Fall Camp With a Twist

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will be spending their first week of training camp in Colorado Springs instead of at home in Boulder.

The location for this first week comes from a partnership with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) and Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

Colorado Buffaloes Off to Colorado Springs

Sunday, Aug. 2 will mark the start to the Colorado Buffaloes 2026 fall camp as they prepare for the upcoming football season. Through the program’s partnership with UCCS and Fountain-Fort High School, the team will practice in Colorado Springs. The Buffaloes will be headquartered at UCCS but hold their daily practices at the high school.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Media Availability Throughout Camp

While the practices will remain closed to the public, Colorado has announced multiple opportunities for members of the media to speak with both coaches and players throughout the team’s stay in Colorado Springs.

Media availability is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6 with players and coaches to be announced.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keeping practices closed has become common across college football. This is the time where coaching staffs are working to install their new schemes and evaluate all aspects of the team and game away from outside observation.

The media sessions will still allow reporters to be the first to hear directly from the team as they proceed through the changes and happenings during camp. These interviews are expected to offer updates on team development throughout the offseason, position competitions, and expectations entering another highly anticipated season for Colorado.

The Buffaloes have once again obtained national attention this offseason with their activity in the transfer portal, recruitment, and excitement surrounding returning players. Taking the active offseason into consideration, updates from the media will most likely be closely followed by fans as camp ensues.

Coach Prime’s Team Will Start Season in Primetime

Once Colorado's trip to Colorado Springs wraps up, the Buffaloes will return to Boulder on Aug. 8 with their sole focus on the regular season opener.

On Sept. 3, Colorado will face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field to face the season opener. The matchup will be a nationally televised primetime game on ESPN and will let Colorado to make a statement against an ACC opponent early in the season.

Oct 26, 2013; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet on the sidelines during the game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 35-25 at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the meeting with Georgia Tech, the Buffaloes will travel back to Boulder for their home opener at Folsom Field against Weber State on Sept. 12. This will be Colorado fans first chance to see the team in action at home, and the Buffs will play two more road games to close out the first month of the season.

With camp quickly approaching and the season opener not too far behind, fans will soon be eagerly awaiting updates from camp. Coaches, players, and fans alike are ready for everything to get started and before we know it, yet another nationally watched season will be here and the anticipation will happily come to an end.

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