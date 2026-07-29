Colorado Buffaloes Football Ticket Prices for Every Game
In this story:
As the regular season approaches, Colorado Buffaloes fans may begin running to the ticket sites looking to attend games.
The Buffaloes continue to be one of the biggest attractions of college football entering the 2026 season.
Fans Can Now Purchase Tickets for All Six Home Games
With the athletic department officially releasing single-game ticket prices, Colorado fans now have the opportunity to secure their seats for the 2026 football season. The high demand for these tickets proves that fan interest in Deion Sanders’ program continues to be strong.
The availability of single-game tickets through the University of Colorado and thousands of seats on the secondary market. Buffaloes fans are getting a clearer picture of what it will all cost to attend games at Folsom Field this fall.
Colorado’s 2026 home schedule includes six games in Boulder and starts off on Sept. 12 against Weber State. Along with Weber State, Colorado will also host Texas Tech, Utah, Houston, Kansas State, and Arizona. This home schedule will provide plenty of opportunities to see home Big 12 matchups in person
The official athletic department pricing varies depending on section and opponent. On the University of Colorado ticketing site, the Weber State game tickets start at $62 while Texas Tech tickets start at $131. Utah starts at even more with their tickets starting at $158. Prices start to go back down to $88 when the Buffaloes face Kansas State and then they start at $78 against Houston and $73 against University of Central Florida.
These numbers are very significant for a non-conference home opener against an FCS opponent and illustrate how much Colorado football has changed since Sanders arrived in Boulder. Just a few years ago, tickets for similar matchups were consistently available at substantially lower prices. Since the recent increase in popularity of the team, Colorado’s national profile has dramatically increased demand for seats at Folsom Field.
Prime Matchups Could Drive Prices Even Higher
While the Weber State game provides the first snapshot of the 2026 market, the more expensive games are expected to be conference showdowns. Later in the season, matchups against Utah, Kansas State, and Arizona are most likely to carry the highest demand because of the potential they have to substantially impact the Big 12 standings.
Industry trends show that if the Buffaloes start the season strongly, especially after their Sept. 3 primetime season opener, resale prices for certain cities can increase. It is very possible that major Big 12 matchups climb well above $300 to $400. In addition to a general price increase, major matchups and seat location, can rise to above $700 depending on their record.
Other than the obvious excitement surrounding the Buffaloes, making the team’s ticket market unique is the overall game-day experience. Folsom Field remains one of the most scenic venues in college football. The atmosphere has become a major draw for both longtime and brand-new Colorado fans.
The prices of any game could quickly rise if the Buffaloes entered conference play with momentum. Whether Colorado has a successful camp and first few games or not, fans have made it clear that they are going to make it to the games. These fans also know that no matter what, attending a game is a priority but can also cost a large investment more than prior to the Coach Prime era.
With high expectations back in Boulder once again, the combination of national attention, conference match-ups, and one of college football’s best home environments is staying in demand. With a large amount of popularity and potential comes high ticket prices, which fans seem to always be willing to splurge on.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23