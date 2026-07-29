Colorado Buffaloes Football Ticket Prices for Every Game

As the regular season approaches, Colorado Buffaloes fans may begin running to the ticket sites looking to attend games.

The Buffaloes continue to be one of the biggest attractions of college football entering the 2026 season.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffalos helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fans Can Now Purchase Tickets for All Six Home Games

With the athletic department officially releasing single-game ticket prices, Colorado fans now have the opportunity to secure their seats for the 2026 football season. The high demand for these tickets proves that fan interest in Deion Sanders’ program continues to be strong.

The availability of single-game tickets through the University of Colorado and thousands of seats on the secondary market. Buffaloes fans are getting a clearer picture of what it will all cost to attend games at Folsom Field this fall.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s 2026 home schedule includes six games in Boulder and starts off on Sept. 12 against Weber State. Along with Weber State, Colorado will also host Texas Tech, Utah, Houston, Kansas State, and Arizona. This home schedule will provide plenty of opportunities to see home Big 12 matchups in person

The official athletic department pricing varies depending on section and opponent. On the University of Colorado ticketing site, the Weber State game tickets start at $62 while Texas Tech tickets start at $131. Utah starts at even more with their tickets starting at $158. Prices start to go back down to $88 when the Buffaloes face Kansas State and then they start at $78 against Houston and $73 against University of Central Florida.

These numbers are very significant for a non-conference home opener against an FCS opponent and illustrate how much Colorado football has changed since Sanders arrived in Boulder. Just a few years ago, tickets for similar matchups were consistently available at substantially lower prices. Since the recent increase in popularity of the team, Colorado’s national profile has dramatically increased demand for seats at Folsom Field.

Prime Matchups Could Drive Prices Even Higher

While the Weber State game provides the first snapshot of the 2026 market, the more expensive games are expected to be conference showdowns. Later in the season, matchups against Utah, Kansas State, and Arizona are most likely to carry the highest demand because of the potential they have to substantially impact the Big 12 standings.

Industry trends show that if the Buffaloes start the season strongly, especially after their Sept. 3 primetime season opener, resale prices for certain cities can increase. It is very possible that major Big 12 matchups climb well above $300 to $400. In addition to a general price increase, major matchups and seat location, can rise to above $700 depending on their record.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Other than the obvious excitement surrounding the Buffaloes, making the team’s ticket market unique is the overall game-day experience. Folsom Field remains one of the most scenic venues in college football. The atmosphere has become a major draw for both longtime and brand-new Colorado fans.

The prices of any game could quickly rise if the Buffaloes entered conference play with momentum. Whether Colorado has a successful camp and first few games or not, fans have made it clear that they are going to make it to the games. These fans also know that no matter what, attending a game is a priority but can also cost a large investment more than prior to the Coach Prime era.

With high expectations back in Boulder once again, the combination of national attention, conference match-ups, and one of college football’s best home environments is staying in demand. With a large amount of popularity and potential comes high ticket prices, which fans seem to always be willing to splurge on.

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