Colorado Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

The Colorado Buffaloes soon have 22 starting positions to figure out.

That includes facing this decision: which freshman should coach Deion Sanders and the staff play out of the gate?

Colorado already has four freshmen capable of cracking the starting lineup. But one has a strong chance of turning heads this fall, especially amid one major offseason development.

The Colorado Freshman Capable of Surprising

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trenches are filled with potential freshmen starters. But one true freshman could take on a larger role than anticipated.

That's where defensive tackle signing for the 2026 class Josiah Manu enters the picture.

Manu brings impressive length for a still-growing prospect at 6-5, 295 pounds. But it's what he does with his size that should intrigue Colorado fans.

Manu broke out as a national recruit in compiling 55 tackles with nine behind the line of scrimmage. He performed his damage lining head up over the center or sliding toward the right guard. Manu brought a quick first step that immediately put centers and guards on their heels. He then finished off blocks with powerful arm extension, shoving his blockers out of the play.

Colorado earns another benefit of Manu's presence. He became a two-way star on both the defensive and offensive line at Thompson Valley High in Loveland, Colorado. He lured his quick feet over to the guard position and emerged as a go-to option on pull blocks. But his knowledge of blocking schemes and how offensive linemen tick comes in handy down the road for future Colorado defensive lines.

Manu's natural traits aren't the only reason why he could play right away. There's another situation that sparks the theory of Manu running onto the field with the defensive starters on game days.

Colorado, NCAA Situation Could Lead into Josiah Manu Playing

Aggie defensive lineman Ezra Christensen tackles the Bearkat quarterback for loss during Thursday night game against Sam Houston State at Aggie Memorial. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News

Colorado got hit with an early pre-fall camp obstacle involving defensive tackle Ezra Christensen.

The former New Mexico State and Fresno State defender is facing an NCAA case involving his 2026 playing eligibility. Christensen hired attorney Darren Heitner to lead his eligibility efforts.

But again, Christensen's case going to court (the defender and his attorney are suing the NCAA) alters the projected starting defensive line lineup for the fall. All the more reason why Manu could end up playing right away.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Granted, Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve have options to choose from if both want to rely on experienced starters and not force Manu into the wolves right away. Sliding edge rushers Santana Hopper and Quincy Wiggins inside could be one option, with the latter presenting a similar 6-5 frame to the incoming freshman Manu.

Or Marve could become convinced to beef the interior up and allow 6-4, 320-pound Sedrick Smith and Baylor transfer Samu Taumanupepe (6-3, 370-pounds) to line up in the middle, especially against run-first teams like Georgia Tech in the season opener. Marve can roll with various options here.

But again, Manu presents the physical tools and growth to crack the two-deep right away for a position of need. He brings a long, powerful frame that can give offensive linemen fits. He's capable of sharking his way into the two-deep come August.

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