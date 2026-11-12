Colorado Buffaloes Football Tickets for Houston Game Drop to New Low

Three seasons ago, a Colorado Buffaloes ticket was the priciest seat in college football for two straight weeks, outpricing every NFL game but one. On Friday night, a seat at Folsom Field for a ranked Houston team can be had for $24, a dollar under the floor fans saw for the Kansas State game on Halloween.

Believe it or not, the bargain comes with No. 14 Houston heading to Boulder for an 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN. The slide has been steady, too, since Vivid Seats listed the game from $40 on Oct. 30 and now starts it at $27, a drop of roughly a third in under two weeks.

Georgia Tech brought a large traveling crowd to Folsom Field for last season’s 27-20 win over Colorado. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is where the get-in prices stood Thursday morning:

TickPick: $24, with no added fees

Vivid Seats: $27, with an average listing of $62

Event Tickets Center: $39

Cheapest 100-level seat: $42 all-in on Vivid Seats

For contrast, Vivid Seats listed the Oct. 17 Utah game from $122 in October, so Friday's floor sits at less than a quarter of that number. The gap says a lot about how quickly a season's mood can show up in the secondary market. Since resale inventory changes by the minute, these numbers capture Wednesday's market rather than a guaranteed Friday checkout price.

Willie Fritz walks into a buyer's market

Houston coach Willie Fritz brings a ranked team to town, yet the market is pricing Friday night around Colorado's 3-6 record. Fans weighing the trip also have the calendar to consider, since a Friday kickoff in mid-November comes with a forecast that slides from a daytime high of 62 degrees toward a low near 35.

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts on the sideline during the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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With that in mind, small wonder the cheapest seats keep drifting lower as kickoff gets closer. Sellers holding upper-level tickets have little reason to sit tight, and buyers who can stomach a cold night have every reason to wait until Friday afternoon.

Fernando Lovo's box office has seen this movie before

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo has watched demand soften since September. The day before the Sept. 12 home opener against Weber State, the game sat roughly 5,000 tickets short of a sellout, and StubHub listings started at $42.

As a reference point, the low-water mark of Colorado coach Deion Sanders' tenure came in November 2025, when the Arizona State game drew a little over 43,000 fans to a stadium that seats 50,183. Friday's price floor suggests empty seats could be part of the picture again, especially in the upper deck.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders' home finale is next in line

The Nov. 28 home finale against UCF starts at $31 on TickPick, while the Nov. 21 trip to Cincinnati opens at $40 on the same site. A win on Friday could put a floor under those prices, and another loss would likely drag them down even further.

Sanders, for one, isn't pretending the season has gone to plan. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Colorado coach made it clear how he feels about the slide.

"This is not common to me. I don't like it. I don't enjoy it one bit," Sanders said. "This is not indicative of who we think we are."

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