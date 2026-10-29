Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas State Ticket Prices Fall to New Low

Believe it or not, the cheapest ticket in Boulder on Oct. 31 might be a seat at Folsom Field. The Colorado Buffaloes host Kansas State at noon MT on Saturday, and resale prices for the Halloween matchup have crashed to their lowest point of the fall.

Kansas State tickets lost half their value

The cheapest ticket for Colorado vs. Kansas State has fallen to $25 on Gametime. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gametime listed seats starting at $25 on Wednesday, while Vivid Seats had its cheapest ticket at $27. For perspective, the same game started at $55 on SeatGeek before week 7, so the get-in price has been cut in half. Those are advertised snapshots, so the final price can still depend on which marketplace, seat, and checkout fees a fan chooses.

The drop looks even steeper next to the box office. When single-game prices came out in July, Colorado’s athletic department priced Kansas State tickets starting at $88, according to the school’s original price list.

Cheaper than every other home game left

Sure enough, no remaining home game costs less. Houston visits for a Friday night game on Nov. 13 with tickets starting at $38 on Gametime and $40 on Vivid Seats, while UCF closes the home schedule on Nov. 28 starting at $42 on Gametime and $43 on Vivid Seats.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The road games tell a different story, which makes the home slide even stranger. Vivid Seats showed only two percent of its tickets left for Colorado at Arizona State and one percent for the trip to Cincinnati, so the Buffaloes’ road crowds are still filling up opposing stadiums.

Colorado is even discounting seats itself

Naturally, the athletic department has noticed. Colorado is hosting a Buffs Halloween Bash before kickoff and has reduced-price tickets in select sections while supplies last.

Kids can trick-or-treat around the stadium from 9 to 11:30 a.m. MT, including along Ralphie’s Road, and a costume parade starts at 10 a.m. at Chip’s Kids Club on Duane Field. Tailgaters on Benson Field, Franklin Field, and nearby lots are asked to bring candy, and trick-or-treaters get clear bags to carry their haul inside. Costumes are welcome for fans of all ages, though the school has made one rule clear: “all masks and all weapons, real or simulated, are prohibited.”

Why the price keeps falling

Five straight losses would cool any market, and a noon kickoff on Halloween competes with costume parties, trick-or-treating, and a holiday weekend for a lot of families. A 4-3 Kansas State team without a marquee name also does not move the needle the way Utah or Texas Tech did earlier in the season.

A very different scene from two years ago

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Utah Utes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a matter of fact, the last time Kansas State visited Folsom Field in 2024, Colorado announced a sellout days before kickoff. Two years later, a fan can sit in the same stadium for about the price of a movie ticket and popcorn.

The noon MT kickoff airs on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max, which gives the couch crowd an easy option too. For anyone willing to make the trip, though, a $25 seat for a Big 12 game on Halloween is about as cheap as college football gets in Boulder.

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